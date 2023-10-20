Armed Seattle Home Invaders Stunned When Homeowner Shoots Back. It's a Lesson for the Gun Grabbers.

The Seattle-area homeowner was perhaps clued in that he was going to become a victim of crime when the thugs on his front porch started kicking in his door. Or maybe it was the moment a gun-wielding member of the criminal gang announced he was with “Seattle Police.” Either way, that’s when the shooting started.

South Seattle neighborhoods have been the scene of more than 15 home invasion robberies since June. Most of the robberies have been against older Asian people who were identified as “marks” as they’ve shopped in a popular Asian market. The victims were followed home and attacked as they tried to open their front doors.

Seattle’s crime problems have soared, thanks to the left’s double whammy since 2021; the defunding of the police cut jobs, and forced vaccinations sent cops packing. The result is more crime and more frightened Seattle-area residents. That means that people, like this latest victim, are rightly taking their safety into their own hands.

The latest attack was recorded on the homeowner’s security camera.

All three balaclava-wearing robbers are carrying what appear to be handguns. It’s unclear at this point if one is a look-alike gun or taser similar to one used in a previous attack that looked like a handgun.

One shouts “Seattle Police!” as he begins kicking in the front door. The homeowner waits until the bad guys have kicked or thrown themselves at his door at least seven times before he starts shooting. And it’s a good thing he does because on kick number nine the door flies open. The homeowner sounds as if he said something that included the word “shoot” before the bad guys busted in the door.

In all, it sounds like the homeowner fired as many as 12 rounds at the intruders and didn’t hit any of the three. No one was physically harmed, but you can bet the homeowner, who now has to replace his front door and endure sleepless nights over nearly coming nose to nose with the wrong end of a pistol, isn’t over it and won’t be for quite some time. Worse, the bad guys know where he lives.

The unnamed homeowner is also damned lucky he had more than ten rounds in his gun considering that he hadn’t hit any of his targets using an estimated 12 shots. If they had come back he would have needed more rounds in his magazine or more ammo somewhere.

Washington State Democrats passed a limit on magazine sizes in 2022, declaring any magazine holding more than ten rounds a “large capacity magazine.”

For those wondering if it’s legal for someone to shoot through their door at someone trying to break in the answer is, as always, it depends. I asked self-defense attorney Andrew F. Branca, of Law of Self Defense one time about this and confirmed that if someone is trying to beat down your door to break into your home, you’re on solid legal ground for a self-defense claim. But I’ve sent this story over to him, and we’ll see what he says about this specific incident.

One thing’s for sure; this homeowner feared mortal peril if those beasts made it inside his house. He’s lucky he’s alive.

U.S. District Court Judge Roger Benitez ruled last month that magazine limits were unconstitutional, but the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals intervened to keep the limitations in place until another court has the tedious task of telling these judicial activists that they’re wrong. Again.

As PJ Media reported recently, a man in south Seattle was viciously attacked with a Taser while trying to get inside his home. He was tased multiple times as the thugs tried to shake him down for valuables. The sickening scene spurred law enforcement to publicly announce that they were going to get serious about investigating the crimes.

Soon thereafter, cops announced the arrests of six people, one a juvenile. All were black and preying upon Asians, but prosecutors haven’t decided if these planned attacks constitute hate crimes.

As we reported recently, the unnamed juvenile involved in the taser attack was himself stunned when the judge wouldn’t set him free while awaiting trial. His comment to the judge is one for the ages.

Crime watchers are also surprised that three of the adults involved in the taser attack are being held on more than one million dollars bail for gun charges. All the suspects have pleaded not guilty.

The home invasions have obviously continued.

Come to think of it, that’s probably the other reason why the homeowner in this case knew that the people identifying themselves as “Seattle Police!” at 2 a.m. weren’t really cops. First, he’s in the city of Auburn, but, most importantly, he knew they couldn’t possibly be cops because there aren’t enough of them anymore.

