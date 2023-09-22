West Coast, Messed Coast™ Police Chief Defunds Himself and Seattle Votes to Save Itself

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report in which we capture the zeitgeist and wonder of the Woke West and the zeitgeist and wonder of those watching — and fleeing — in abject horror.

Seattle votes to save itself

Maybe it’s the fentanyl in the air or maybe it’s the collapse of the marijuana business in the Northwest, but a pot store owner loosed a verbal cluster bomb at socialist Kshama Sawant at this week’s Seattle city council meeting.

The pot store owner, a black man, wanted her to vote for a drug bill to get addicts off the street. The socialist wanted to use black men as the reason she opposed prosecuting the public use of drugs.

It was a delicious collision at the intersectionality of Crazy and Seattle.

SAWANT DESTROYED: Before Tuesday evening's Seattle council drug vote, self proclaimed socialist councilmember Kshama Sawant(@cmkshama) went on her usual cop hating, blame the billionaires, class warfare monologue.

But after she evoked her version of the black experience in… pic.twitter.com/m2cICstFbX — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) September 20, 2023

Michael Asai accused Sawant of “using the black face for the white agenda” in her opposition to prosecuting people who take drugs in public. Offenders would be charged gross misdemeanors and referred for addiction help.

Seattle’s lenient public drug laws have caused most of its homeless crisis. People would rather, all together now, “smoke their rent and live in a tent” in a place that will let them do it.

Seattle’s three most radical council members, Tammy Morales, Teresa Mosqueda, and, naturally, Kshama Sawant voted against it.

“Clean up this damn city!”

It’s a start.

Everything is fine!

This week, the Portland Police Chief defunded himself.

Chuck Lovell was installed in the job three years ago during the Summer of Love riots by Black Lives Matter and Antifa, which were setting fires and seeking reparations at Louis Vuitton and the Apple Store.

"Love tap."

Marquis Kesse Love, downtown Portland during the BLM riots. pic.twitter.com/AagrQQftb8 — Pookie (@R3p_Solutions) September 21, 2023

At the time, the police bureau was run by a white woman who felt she wasn’t the right messenger to tell black people and terrorists to stop bombing the federal building. So she handed the job to a man who was the right color but had nearly zero command experience, having been promoted to captain two days before he became chief.

Lovell has kept a low profile, and it’s probably a good thing. The homicide rate, already on a bender in loco Portland, more than doubled during his time as the top cop. The Manhattan Institute just produced a study that it says shows Portland is in a public safety crisis.

Doom Loop, Oregon’s chief sounds like he’s leaving four years shy of his retirement eligibility, according to The Oregonian, but the local lefty rag the Mercury says he’ll be sticking around to serve in a public outreach role.

Mayor of Antifastan, Ted Wheeler, who announced he was not running for re-election in last week’s West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, is putting a 29-year veteran of the force until the new mayor can decide on a new, check-boxing alternative.

Oregon gun grab

Your West Coast, Messed Coast™ correspondent has been watching with great interest the state of Oregon’s nine attorneys and reported 46 support staff face off in a Harney County courtroom against one gun rights lawyer. The issue is the state’s desire to keep the gun and ammo-grabbing voter-passed Measure 114.

The unconstitutional gun law requires that Oregonians buy a permit to buy a gun for starters.

Kevin Starrett of the Oregon Firearms Federation (OFF) says “While we think the trial is going as well as can be expected, there is no question that if the state loses, it will use your money to appeal.”

Though the Gun Owners of America is helping with legal costs, OFF needs money to keep fighting it. Now’s the time.

Challenges to Measure 114 are also expected to head to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Antifa petard hoisting

Antifa watcher Andy Ngo reports that a Portland business owner and Antifa supporter who cheered on the Portland riots and even asked rioters to break his windows is going out of business due to a decline in business brought about by the Portland riots.

Update: The owner of Reverend Nat's Hard Cider @revnatscider in Portland, who was revealed to be an ardent supporter of the violent extremist #Antifa riots in 2020, has announced he will donate some proceeds of his closing sales to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in response… pic.twitter.com/EEXJ5FX6SS — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 14, 2023

Newsom watch

As your dutiful West Coast, Messed Coast™ correspondent reported recently, lefty Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) announced that Gavin Newsom’s Make America California was not a winning message. The Bernie Sanders, Barack Obama, and Howard Dean acolyte doesn’t know how right he was.

We read in Vodkapundit’s Insanity Wrap that if California keeps it up, the state could lose five more congressional seats when the reapportionment comes around in seven years.

Can California turn it around? Or are even the blue-blood blue-staters bailing out and ruining places like Idaho?

Gavin’s gasbaggery

Gas prices are going up again in California. Mr. West Coast, Messed Coast™ and I recently drove the entire distance of the coastline and found to our dismay the only gas station within miles that charged more than $7.00 a gallon. It looks like the rest of the state is trying to catch up.

Check out the latest prices.

This was one of the cheaper gas prices we found today in the City of Angels, but it’s the same all over CA. Did you know gas is cheaper in Hawaii? And where @JohnKobyltOfficial just visited, he paid $3.40 a gallon, sometimes cheaper.

How can people afford this & what can be done? pic.twitter.com/KgOEIJJ3Us — John and Ken (@johnandkenshow) September 19, 2023

Now check out the prices three days later.

Good morning, California. This was last night.

It could be higher this morning. How can this keep going on? How can people keep paying these prices? And what’s behind it? It all matters. Gas prices, crime, smash and grabs. Get involved, let’s take our state back. @johnandkenshow pic.twitter.com/MjcvKJWHRJ — John and Ken (@johnandkenshow) September 22, 2023

Pucker up!

This is what the gay-friendly Palm Springs, Calif. art doyennes decided was an appropriate homage to those who have died from HIV or AIDS.

The whole city couldn’t be the butt of a joke, could it?

