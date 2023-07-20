Clueless: Censorship Hearing Starts With Democrats Trying to Censor Robert Kennedy

What if you held a hearing on government censorship but no one could speak because they’d been censored? Humorless and clueless Democrats tried this stunt during a committee meeting on Capitol Hill on Thursday. It would have succeeded had Republicans not let it happen.

The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on government censorship suffered this inauspicious beginning when congressional Democrats and an outside group called for the censorship of one of the witnesses, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

My PJ Media colleague Ben Bartee reported that it began when Democrats sent a letter to the Committee demanding that Kennedy be silenced at the hearing on censorship. The letter was penned by a far-Left organization called the Congressional Integrity Project, a group that targets Republicans and is staffed by many former Obama officials and financed by the Leftist foundation Arabella Advisors.

Committee Democrats, led by Vice Chair Stacey Plaskett, a non-voting representative from the U.S. Virgin Islands and representing the party of Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and the rest of the Jew-hating “squad,” accused the Democrat presidential candidate of anti-Semitism. Kennedy was knocked for comments he made about the COVID-19 virus and its effect on Jewish and black people.

“There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately,” Kennedy said. “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.” “We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact,” Kennedy hedged.

There are studies showing how the virus affected ethnicities differently, but Democrats decided this was a racist statement. Kennedy was outraged at the letter and the attempt to censor him even as the hearing began.

The moment he started talking, the Democrats went into censorship mode by making motions to censor Kennedy, points of order, accusations, and finally a vote to table Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz’s (D-Fla.) motion to cancel Kennedy’s “testimony and degradation” and put it behind closed doors so the poor American people would not be subjected to words spoken by Joe Biden’s primary opponent.

It's hard to believe, but the @DNC is attempting to prevent @RobertKennedyJr from speaking at a hearing on censorship. pic.twitter.com/5Qo0IaHG5O — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) July 20, 2023

The attempt to censor a censorship hearing left Americans of all stripes sputtering with contempt, especially Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who characterized the censorship attempt as “cognitive dissonance at its finest.”

Ironically, Democrats began today’s @Weaponization hearing on censorship by voting to censor Robert Kennedy Jr’s testimony. Watch @robertkennedyjr’s answer on my question about #malinformation. pic.twitter.com/KTq5V7UkwZ — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 20, 2023

Kennedy held up the letter, which claimed he had “repeatedly and recently spread vile and dangerous antisemitic and anti-Asian conspiracy theories that tarnish his credibility as a witness and must not be legitimized,” indignantly said:

In my entire life and why I’m under oath. In my entire life, I have never uttered a phrase that is either racist or antisemitic. I have spent my entire life – fighting in my professional career– fighting for Israel. […] I am being censored here through targets, through smears, through misinterpretations of what I’ve said. through lies through association which is a tactic which we all thought had been discredited and dispensed with after the Army McCarthy hearings in the 1950s. But those same weapons are now being deployed against me, to silence me. I know many of the people who wrote this letter. I don’t believe there’s a single person who believes who signed this letter who believes I’m anti-semitic. I do not believe that. There is no evidence.

Former Congressman Dennis Kucinich, who is Kennedy’s campaign manager, sat behind Kennedy.

The irony of Democrats trying to censor a witness and a fellow Democrat at a committee hearing on government censorship is all the evidence you need to show how true a problem it is. It’s utterly stunning.

