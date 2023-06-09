Here's How You Can Tell Hillary Thinks the Trump Indictment Is Bogus, Too

The entrenched institutional Left just turned a case of a former president shuffling his papers into an indictment, charging Donald Trump with espionage for which he could go to prison for 100 years. But just like the fake Trump-Russia collusion and Crossfire Hurricane, the institutional Left — with its star, Hillary Clinton — knows this indictment is bogus, too. And if you doubt that, perhaps you’ll believe it when you see the gravity with which the woman who wanted to be president treats the indictment of a former president and current presidential candidate.

She exploited the 37-count indictment of jerry-rigged “crimes” to gleefully mock the disgust of a nation and then had the temerity to call her money grab a way to “strengthen our democracy.”

Bringing this back in light of recent news: Get a limited-edition But Her Emails hat and support @onwardtogether groups working to strengthen our democracy.https://t.co/4TiUxjmRNY pic.twitter.com/uSofeNjBxy — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 9, 2023

Now you know what she thinks of you and the rule of law. She laughs as she always does.

You’re in Hill’s basket of deplorables, and your disgust at a political prosecution doesn’t matter to her. It’s all about her party winning and your party losing. It’s not about norms, regular order, or the Constitution. We’re way beyond those things. Norms are ignored, there is no regular order, and if we weren’t before, we’ve been in a post-Constitutional America since that guy who passed along a social media meme we see every election was arrested, prosecuted, and found guilty in federal court of election interference.

Hillary Clinton interfered in the 2016 election with her bogus Russian Collusion fakery to torpedo Trump’s candidacy and distract from her email scandal. Her home-brew server is quite likely to have been spied on and exploited by America’s worst enemies, according to former Acting CIA Director Mike Morrell, one of the 51 intelligence “experts” who orchestrated the 2020 election interference.

And after she was ordered to preserve her 33,500 Benghazi emails by congressional representatives, Hillary quite literally obstructed justice when she destroyed them.

But, but, but her emails! Imagine Trump doing that.

Where are those charges of obstruction of justice, espionage, destruction of government property, theft of government property, corruptly obstructing, influencing, and impeding an official proceeding that used to pertain to the destruction of evidence? You remember — back before the DOJ began twisting the post-Enron law to mean something it was never intended to mean and charging January 6 protesters and rioters with it?

Former FBI Director James Comey infamously said in July 2016 that no reasonable prosecutor would bring a case against this presidential candidate for these charges. ‘Course not. But they did it against Trump for shuffling some papers.

Hillary Clinton’s reaction gives the Left’s game away. This is only about winning and power, not about right and wrong.

In a video tweeted on Friday by Donald Trump, Jr., the former president’s son declared the charges BS. “No matter what BS the establishment pulls to try to destroy him,” Don Jr. wrote, “he will NEVER stop fighting to Make America Great Again!”

The video, released in March, is a gauzy, inspirational, and patriotic call to the better angels of Americans. There’s no whining and complaining.

Recommended: Leaked Video Shows D.C. Cops Were ‘Rioters’ and Instigators at J-6 Protest

In it, Trump says, “You must keep pushing forward. Never, ever, ever give up.” He says, “There are gonna be times in your life – you’ll want to quit, you’ll want to go home. ‘I can’t do it. I can’t do it.’ Just never quit.” Towards the end of the 2:30 video, Trump says, “They’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you. I’m just standing in their way… I always will stand in their way.”

No matter what BS the establishment pulls to try to destroy him, he will NEVER stop fighting to Make America Great Again! pic.twitter.com/e0u1KiUWSl — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 9, 2023

Hillary Clinton’s husband kept top-secret tapes and state secrets in his sock drawer. He won a court ruling saying it was perfectly okay under the Presidential Records Act, as Constitutional expert Mike Davis explained to me during my Adult in the Room Podcast Friday.

Davis says the documents the Biden administration wanted from Trump pertained to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation and were publicly declassified by Trump. He believes they reveal Clinton Foundation pay-for-play evidence.

And Hillary laughs.

That’ll be $32 for democracy, please.