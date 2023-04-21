West Coast, Messed Coast™ Grand Opening, Grand Closing! Edition

Greetings West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers, today is our special Grand Opening, Grand Closing! where stores that commit an act of bravery and announce they’ll open are attacked by the local rabble.

From Portland, Ore., to Compton, Calif., to Seattle, to San Diego, the rabble run the streets and exist to afflict the uncomfortable and terrified.

The old bromide that “this is why we cannot have nice things” is the reality all along the West Coast, Messed Coast™, and it’s getting worse.

Grand opening

Take the Shake Shack in Portland for example. A week before it was to open in downtown Portland, where other businesses have fled, the rabble attacked the unopened shop.

Just a week before its grand opening, the Shake Shack location in downtown Portland was vandalized, the Portland Police Bureau confirmed.https://t.co/daxCRvE12o — KOIN News (@KOINNews) April 19, 2023

This followed news I reported at PJ Media about the woke REI outdoor store closing in northwest Portland, near downtown, because of the criminals allowed to roam the streets and steal with impunity. Andy Ngo reported that REI “supported #BLM during the 2020 riots & established a “BIPOC Advisory Council.” Reminder: Jacobins always come for everyone in the end.

#Portland's 'Controlled Demolition' Into Dystopia May Be Unrecoverable Thanks to George #Soros and Dumb Voters@PDXReal1

https://t.co/EdQTHJyuv6 — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) April 17, 2023

Don’t call it South Central

We haven’t heard much recently from Compton in the area of town they dare not call South Central L.A. But it’s there we saw a mob of gigantic proportions overtake a gas station and mini-mart and rip the place the shreds at 3 a.m. on Sunday. A street takeover with cars doing donuts in the middle of the streets preceded the gas station takeover and the other “multiple” mob takeovers of other businesses that weren’t put on social media.

Group loots a gas station in Compton during a street takeover early this morning. Happened at Alondra/Central pic.twitter.com/tmRQfcaVFE — Downtown LA Scanner (@DowntownLAScan) April 17, 2023

The owner of the shop hid in the bathroom praying he would survive long enough for the police to get there. But the police didn’t come because there were too few of them to manage the large crowd.

When L.A. Sheriff’s deputies finally did come looking for bad guys on Tuesday morning, they hit the wrong building and arrested a community leader who was ordered to go outside in the middle of the night in his T-shirt and no underwear.

Related: Portland’s ‘Controlled Demolition’ Into Dystopia May Be Unrecoverable Thanks to George Soros and Dumb Voters

Grand closing

So much for that West Coast, Messed Coast™ boycott. Normal America wins.

The Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Board has thrown in the towel on boycotting states with alleged “anti-LGBTQ” laws. No mas. This follows the City of San Francisco giving up on the boycotts as well.

“When it was implemented, there were nine states on the anti-LGBTQ list. Today, that number stands at 23, making it increasingly difficult for BART employees to do things like attend a conference in, say, Texas,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Oh, we see.

The rationale is rich. BART and San Francisco point to the governor as the reason the boycott is no longer operational. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who fanned the flames of such boycotts and announced one for state workers, keeps politicking in these forbidden states in his shadow campaign for president.

Grand closing II

Washington State used to be the bright star of the upper West Coast, Messed Coast™.

Now the defunding moment has met the man. Well, lots of men, actually.

Gov. Jay Inslee gloried in his announcement on Thursday that Washington has abolished the death penalty and with it death row.

Washington prosecutors have long asserted that even if one doesn’t use it, the death penalty acts as an inducement to guilty pleas and longer sentences. In the state’s most notorious case, Gary Ridgeway, a man whom you might know as the Green River Killer, was promised by prosecutors they wouldn’t seek the death penalty if he just told them where the bodies were buried. As a result, the man believed to have murdered at least 48 women was given successive life sentences without parole and not the death penalty, which he obviously richly deserved.

Later, Washington Democrats tried to get rid of life without parole. Then they started releasing prisoners early. Now, they want to let out Washington’s worst sex offenders to minimum security residential homes. At the same time, they’re attempting to eliminate the kinds of guns Washingtonians can use to defend themselves.

There’s no crime too heinous for Democrats to call for locking them up and throwing away the key.

Grand closing III

L.A. Unified school teachers haven’t spent a lot of time in the classroom lo these last few pandemic-afflicted years. They’ve gone on strike, no-showed, and then half the students failed to open a laptop during the past few years. So there are fewer students to tend to in this failing school district.

Now they’re demanding a 30% raise and smaller classrooms or else they’ll strike. The district indicated it would give in, but has countered with a 20% raise offer.

It’s time to end government unions.

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ States Tell Parents They’re ‘Our’ Children Now

Grand closing IV

And my colleague Robert Spencer noted in his recent piece about California utility prices, which will be put on a sliding scale. Think of it as — what was it that Marx said?

“From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.”

Instead of charging everyone the same for a measure of energy, the wokesters want to stick it to the rich because, as Ronald Reagan once said in “The Speech,” “We have so many people who can’t see a fat man standing beside a thin one without coming to the conclusion that the fat man got that way by taking advantage of the thin one!”

Spencer writes:

And so now there can be no possible doubt if there ever was for anyone: instituting Communism has been what “equity” initiatives have been about all along. Now three of its most powerful utility companies are saying that they’re going to charge based not on how much of their product was used, but on how much money the user makes.

But just remember, someone has it worse than you. Like this guy.

He was “sleeping” at the wheel. Just like the leaders of his town.

Until next time on the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, keep your head on a swivel.

Now more than ever, you need PJ Media. Our brand of opinion journalism not only informs you of facts but also how we analyze those facts.

The bad guys are out to kill our journalism by throttling our website, scrutinizing our opinions through phony “fact checks,” and creating so-called misinformation and disinformation NGOs to elevate left-wing opinion sites above our own. It’s disgraceful and un-American.

That’s why PJ Media depends on readers like you to support our efforts. Please become a VIP MEMBER to support our journalism. Go here and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your annual membership today! And thank you.