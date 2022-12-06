Elon Musk Fires a Democrat Fox Guarding the Twitter Hen House

If you wondered why the Twitter files mysteriously halted after only the first tranche over the weekend, it’s because the person in charge of vetting the files was busily interfering with releasing the files. On Tuesday, Elon Musk fired his a**.

The Twitter files proved conclusively that the FBI and other government actors leaned on the social media outfit to censor the blockbuster Hunter Biden laptop story before the election in a naked attempt to help Joe Biden.

During the release on Friday night, the Twitter files revealed a name you may be familiar with if you’ve read our PJ Media stories about the John Durham probe into the fake, non-existent Trump-Russia collusion fraud.

Former FBI attorney, Jim Baker, who helped spread the false “Russia! Russia! Russia!” story to help 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, exited D.C. to begin a new gig as deputy general counsel at — you guessed it. That’s right: Twitter.

28. To which former Deputy General Counsel Jim Baker again seems to advise staying the non-course, because “caution is warranted”: pic.twitter.com/tg4D0gLWI6 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

Baker is the one who gave the Twitter censors the cover story that the very real and true story about Hunter Biden’s laptop was hacked material and needed to be censored.

Behold the distinction between his treatment of the fake Russia scandal and the very true Biden scandal.

Musk named independent journalists Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss to be in charge of releasing the Twitter files to the public.

In a series of tweets, Taibbi revealed that Weiss was “shocked” when she learned that the files were being vetted by none other than the same former FBI/Hillary Clinton hack.

Over the weekend, while we both dealt with obstacles to new searches, it was @BariWeiss who discovered that the person in charge of releasing the files was someone named Jim. When she called to ask “Jim’s” last name, the answer came back: “Jim Baker.” — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 6, 2022

He wrote:

On Friday, the first installment of the Twitter files was published here. We expected to publish more over the weekend. Many wondered why there was a delay. We can now tell you part of the reason why. On Tuesday, Twitter Deputy General Counsel (and former FBI General Counsel) Jim Baker was fired. Among the reasons? Vetting the first batch of “Twitter Files” – without knowledge of new management. The process for producing the “Twitter Files” involved delivery to two journalists (Bari Weiss and me) via a lawyer close to new management. However, after the initial batch, things became complicated. Over the weekend, while we both dealt with obstacles to new searches, it was

@BariWeiss who discovered that the person in charge of releasing the files was someone named Jim. When she called to ask “Jim’s” last name, the answer came back: “Jim Baker.” “My jaw hit the floor,” says Weiss. The news that Baker was reviewing the “Twitter files” surprised everyone involved, to say the least. New Twitter chief Elon Musk acted quickly to “exit” Baker Tuesday.

Her jaw hit the floor because she knew who Baker was and that he was involved in censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story for the Democrats on Twitter. The files bore his name.

The first batch of files both reporters received was marked, “Spectra Baker Emails.” pic.twitter.com/24a9NhjosB — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 6, 2022

That’s right, the same former FBI attorney who helped push the first Russia collusion scandal, the fake Alfa-Bank Trump-Putin back channel nonsense, to help Hillary’s campaign was found to be again helping a Democrat at Twitter. Shocker. Worse, he was put in charge of determining which of the Twitter files — some of which showed he was complicit in censoring the New York Post’s Hunter Biden story and Twitter account.

Democrats even farmed out the Hunter Biden laptop cover-up story to some of the same reporters who helped spread the false Trump-Russia story.

…Said the man who was tasked by Democrats to seed the fake Trump Russia operation… — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room (@VictoriaTaft) December 2, 2022

It’s shocking that Musk didn’t fire the Democrat hack on his general counsel staff the first day he took over. But he finally fired him on Tuesday.

The news that Baker was reviewing the “Twitter files” surprised everyone involved, to say the least. New Twitter chief Elon Musk acted quickly to “exit” Baker Tuesday. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 6, 2022

Democrat corruption continues apace in an attempt to cover up one of the biggest scandals that has ever taken place in the White House — the “big guy” running for president whose son possessed evidence on his laptop that he used his official office to enrich himself.