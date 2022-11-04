West Coast, Messed Coast™ Report: Twitter's Black Friday

It’s Black Friday at Twitter in San Francisco! Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, where we begin with how Elon Musk told at least half the ones and zeros working at the popular microblogging platform to learn to go code… somewhere else. See my post nearby about the Twitter purge.

This is a favorite part of the story, though. Musk brought trusted Tesla aides over to Twitter to help him with the transition. “The Tesla employees have reviewed the coding work of Twitter engineers, including how much code they had produced,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

We wish those losing their jobs only the best.

Have you notices that the like button colours has changed again, hmmm try it now 😂 #ELONMUSK doing wonderful things.🤣🤣#ELONMUSK #TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/f1sKoqaq0s — Frank Moses (@Frankz_Moses) October 28, 2022

But we hasten to add a special message to the dementors who treated conservatives as if they were something smelly under their noses: arrivederci!

Paul Pelosi’s Creepy Nudist ‘Attacker

Elsewhere in the sanctuary city of San Francisco, we’re learning a bit more about Paul Pelosi’s attacker. David DePape, the drug-addicted, nudist illegal alien, should have been sent back to Canada years ago not just because he’s illegally in the country but also because he’s “off his rocker” and needs help. He wasn’t finding help in San Francisco, that’s for sure. San Francisco officials who knew DePape as a creeper who pranced naked in the Castro District watched as he conducted his anti-social, dangerous, illegal ways and did nothing. He attacked the well-secured Pelosi home, hit Paul Pelosi with a hammer, and here we are.

There are still more questions than answers about the case, but state court documents cite police body cam video of why DePape came to the Pelosi’s home. As Paul Pelosi lay unconscious on the floor, and before he was Mirandized, DePape spilled his grand plot to the cops.

“I’m sick of the insane f*cking levels of lies coming out of Washington, D.C.,” he told police. “I came here to have a little chat with his wife. I didn’t really want to hurt him, he told the cops. “But this was really a suicide mission. I’m not going to stand here and do nothing even if it cost me my life.”

He noticed all the Ring cameras and knew he’d be on camera. He just wanted to get at Nancy Pelosi so he could break her kneecaps.

The documents ask a judge to detain DePape pending trial, something unusual in this woke and lawless city – until it happens to them.

Not So Happy Campers

Under threat of lawsuit by disabled people who couldn’t navigate around tents on Portland sidewalks, the city council approved plans to allow only sanctioned camping of 250-500 campers positioned all over the city. Amenities include “paid jobs for the homeless, mental health and addiction services, and a diversion program for the homeless.”

West Coast Red Wave Land

We’ll see Tuesday if the public opinion polls match the real polls with actual ballots.

Some interesting races to watch include the Washington State Senate race, where Patty Murray could be defeated by Republican Tiffany Smiley.

In Washington’s third congressional district, retired Army and CIA special operator Joe Kent holds a slim lead over an Antifa-adjacent Lefty Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who can’t bring herself to say in front of cameras and microphones what she’s been spouting since she threw her red beret in the race: she wants kids to be able to get sex-change operations with or without their parents’ consent. She was jeered.

Marie supports puberty blockers & sex change surgeries for kids. She tries to backtrack & says she wants parents informed, but in Washington State, minors can receive medical treatment w/out parents' knowledge, thanks to Democrats. @Joekent16jan19 will protect our children. pic.twitter.com/z10sY6JoGE — Joe Kent for Congress (@JoeKentCampaign) November 3, 2022

In Southern California, Katie Porter is hanging on with a slight lead in Orange County. Let’s hope this bad mom and wildly Left woman is voted out.

Republican @ScottBaughCA47 is hoping to unseat one of the biggest Democratic stars in Congress, @katieporteroc. Recent polls suggest this race is a true toss up. Hear from Baugh & Porter on @FOXLA at 10p & this week on @TheIssueIsShow pic.twitter.com/XM2KU8E1lw — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) November 3, 2022

And the Oregon governor’s race is a toss-up. This is like winning the lottery in the one-party state. The GOP could score a win over the party that has destroyed the quality of life for many and encouraged lawlessness throughout the state. The crime rate is the proof.

Republican Christine Drazan has a shot – even with a moderate Independent in the three-way race who draws votes from both sides.

“Oregonians can't live with four more years of the same. We’re saying no to four more years of Kate Brown.” I spoke with @seanhannity about the stakes of our race here in Oregon. #orpol pic.twitter.com/YywOCWScrT — Christine Drazan (@ChristineDrazan) November 3, 2022

And that’s it for the West Coast, Messed Coast™ update. Here’s your homework: vote.