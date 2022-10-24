Your Kind Aren't Allowed Here: Thugs Beat the Crap Out of GOP Canvasser Wearing DeSantis, Rubio Gear

The Left has tried nearly everything to shut up conservatives. They’ve tried intimidation, setting things on fire, threatening justices, assassination, and much more. Now it appears they’re reverting to literal raw power: beating the stuffing out of individuals who identify in any way with Republicans.

In Hialeah, Fla., Sunday night, four men reportedly beat the living crap out of a man canvassing a neighborhood. The unidentified volunteer was wearing a Ron DeSantis hat and a Marco Rubio shirt.

According to Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who first shared news of the brutal attack at a campaign event, the canvasser was told, “Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood,” before commencing breaking the man’s jaw. The gang of thugs hit and kicked him until his insides bled and beat his face so badly he’ll need facial reconstructive surgery.

Rubio tweeted, “Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood in #Hialeah #Florida

The Miami Herald reports that one person has been arrested.

