Court Rules Virtue Signaling Minneapolis Mayor Failed to Protect Citizens With Enough Cops

The Minnesota Supreme Court has ordered kneeling Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and his band of defundanistas to hire more cops as required under the city’s charter or show why they can’t.

It appears that virtue-signaling finally exacts a cost to the virtue-signalers.

Fox 9 News reports that the state’s highest court sided with eight Minneapolis residents who sued the mayor and council members for dumping police officers well below the rate at which the city charter promised. The citizens argued that there are only 621 officers on duty after the 2020 defunding blitz and riots following the death of George Floyd.

Minneapolis was riven by unrest, looting, rioting, and the torching of a police precinct following the death of George Floyd.

A police precinct in Minnesota went up in flames on the third day of demonstrations as the so-called Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul seethed over the shocking police killing of a handcuffed black man. via AFP pic.twitter.com/mfct0tG33C — The Davao Times (@thedavaotimes) May 29, 2020

Fox News reports that, according to the lawsuit, residents sued Frey and city officials “for not fulfilling their obligation to fund and employ 0.0017 sworn police officers per Minneapolis resident.”

“Based on the 2020 census, at least 731 officers should be on the force based on the city’s population,” the Fox News report continues.

Minneapolis shed 300 police officers following defunding efforts by the obsequious Frey who tried and failed to win the approval of Black Lives Matter protesters and rioters even though they torched and looted downtown.

Minneapolis mayor @Jacob_Frey just got his struggle session pic.twitter.com/WpreLrpWMN — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 6, 2020

Like Portland, Ore., and Seattle, riot-torn cities that also knelt to Black Lives Matter’s demands to defund their police departments, police officers have left in droves rather than serving as props in the city’s woke theatrics.

Like those cities, Minneapolis has seen a violent crime explosion that’s “really out of control,” leaving residents vulnerable and unable to defend themselves against a wave of criminals responsible for a “record 135 homicides last year.”

'REALLY OUT OF CONTROL': Violent crimes have surged in Minneapolis and St. Paul, with a combined record 135 homicides last year. https://t.co/blGKj63LKp pic.twitter.com/A4erDnPzYM — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 17, 2022

Fox News reports that in 2019, “a combined 51 homicides were recorded in 2021 across suburban areas — with the majority occurring in northern metro suburbs — compared to 22 in 2019.”

Fox 9 News reports that the order says “Mayor Jacob Frey [has] a ‘clear legal duty’ to maintain at least 731 officers in the Minneapolis Police Department, justices wrote in their Monday afternoon order. They returned the case to a Hennepin County judge to handle the details and set a date for the city to provide evidence of its staffing efforts.”

The defunding of the police efforts was a direct result of capitulating to the BLM movement after the death of George Floyd in 2020. Floyd was a drug-addled drifter who was stopped by police outside a store where the owner claimed he and his cohorts were passing fake $20 bills. Floyd was under the influence of fentanyl and meth, a heart-slowing cocktail of drugs, which was exacerbated by Officer Derek Chauvin holding Floyd down with his knee. Chauvin was convicted of murder in a Minneapolis courtroom. He has appealed his conviction.

Frey tried over and over to curry favor with BLM — eventually kneeling at Floyd’s golden coffin and weeping at the memorial service.

Salute to the Mayor of Minneapolis!Mayor ,kneeling& sobbing. Yo mayor Jacob Frey! https://t.co/HmqE2GLWML pic.twitter.com/MxDZdWVCZq — Dr.Grace Patricia Dijkhuyzen (@GDijkhuyzen) June 5, 2020

Tears and virtue signaling aside, Frey did not fulfill his obligation to protect people under the agreement between the city and its residents. The state’s highest court is holding him responsible.