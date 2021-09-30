Shots Fired: Iconic Gunsmith 'Smith & Wesson' Gets the Hell Out of Springfield, Massachusetts

That “Pew! Pew! Pew!” sound you heard was gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson giving a final disgusted “salute” to the ingrates running what once was the cradle of American freedom, Massachusetts.

The iconic gunmaker has been headquartered in Springfield for more than 170 years, but the company announced it would pull up stakes on its headquarters and move to a new home just outside Knoxville, Tenn., because of anti-gun legislation and proposed bans that would, obviously, put it out business.

The constant attacks on gun manufacturers and ever-present legislation by anti-freedom Leftists—gunning for the company—left it little choice but to move.

The Boston Business Journal reported that Massachusetts Leftists, who apparently hate the American value of self-defense, had been after the company for years.

The announcement comes months after two high-ranking House Democrats, Reps. Marjorie Decker of Cambridge and Frank Moran of Lawrence, filed a bill to ban the manufacturing of assault weapons or large-capacity feeding devices, with exceptions for military and law enforcement uses. The bill, H.D. 4192, was referred to the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security, where it remains under review. A companion bill in the Senate filed by Sen. Cynthia Creem has been referred to the Joint Committee on the Judiciary. The products targeted by the legislation were responsible for 60% of the company’s revenue last year, according to Smith.

The company will escape the anti-freedom and anti-gun Massachusetts apparatchiks who wouldn’t recognize Sam Adams if he appeared to them on a beer bottle at Cheers.

CEO Mark Smith said the laws would have stolen 60% of the company’s business.

“These bills would prevent Smith & Wesson from manufacturing firearms that are legal in almost every state in America and that are safely used by tens of millions of law-abiding citizens every day exercising their Constitutional 2nd Amendment rights, protecting themselves and their families, and enjoying the shooting sports. While we are hopeful that this arbitrary and damaging legislation will be defeated in this session, these products made up over 60% of our revenue last year, and the unfortunate likelihood that such restrictions would be raised again led to a review of the best path forward for Smith & Wesson.”

Sam Adams—you know him, he was in all the Founding papers?—once said, “The liberties of our country, the freedom of our civil constitution, are worth defending against all hazards: And it is our duty to defend them against all attacks.”

Wheelgun Wednesday!

This stainless steel 686 Plus Deluxe chambers 7 rounds of .357 magnum and features beautiful textured wood grips. Are you carrying a 686? pic.twitter.com/dBnxRMpTMa — Smith & Wesson Inc. (@Smith_WessonInc) September 29, 2021

Smith & Wesson is going to a defensible position—Tennessee—to protect itself from these attacks on behalf of all Americans.

The revolver and metal facilities will stay in Springfield for the time being.

S&W is also pulling up stakes from Connecticut and Missouri in the big move, which will begin in 2023.

More than 750 jobs are moving out of Massachusetts and going to Tennessee, which has become a haven for freedom-loving Americans escaping Leftist-run states.

State Sen. Creem sputtered, “It’s preposterous to think that Smith & Wesson decided to relocate its headquarters based on a bill that was filed in April and has not yet received a hearing.”

Is it, really? And what about next year? And the next?

One of the most iconic brands in America is leaving what used to be the cradle of independence to find freedom from these heathen politicians.

Here’s one more thing Sam Adams said: “The Constitution shall never be construed… to prevent the people of the United States who are peaceable citizens from keeping their own arms.”

Tell you what, I’m with Sam on this one.

Who’s with me?