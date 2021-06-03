Andy Ngo Beaten, Hunted Like an Animal in Portland

Journalist Andy Ngo confirms it was he who was beaten on Friday night by an antifa and Black Lives Matter terror cell, which was marauding, setting fires, and vandalizing downtown Portland in “honor” of the “anniversary” of George Floyd riots.

Ngo confirmed the attack on his Twitter feed on Wednesday night after staying silent on his social media since it happened.

In a series of tweets, Ngo wrote:

No journalist in America should ever face violence for doing his or her job. Yet on Friday, May 28, Antifa tried to kill me again while I was reporting on the ongoing protests and riots in Portland, Ore. for a new chapter of my… book, “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.” I was chased, attacked and beaten by a masked mob, baying for my blood. Had I not been able to shelter wounded and bleeding inside a hotel while they beat the doors and windows like animals, there is…no doubt in my mind I would not be here today. Their words, like their actions, speak for themselves.

book, “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.” I was chased, attacked and beaten by a masked mob, baying for my blood. Had I not been able to shelter wounded and bleeding inside a hotel while they beat the doors and windows like animals, there is… — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

Ngo included photos of tweets from antifa and BLM comrades and sympathizers who telegraphed his position, knowing he would be hurt – or worse.

no doubt in my mind I would not be here today. Their words, like their actions, speak for themselves. pic.twitter.com/mvMNcWKuJZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

After seeing Ngo’s whereabouts on Twitter, a head-hunting cell broke off the main antifa/BLM group and outed Ngo, chasing him for blocks. According to antifa’s own “journalists” they jumped and beat the reporter before he found safety in a downtown hotel. Staff protected the terrified Ngo while police scrambled to surround The Nines hotel. Militants screamed epithets at the hotel staff and Ngo, while trying to break into the posh hotel.

Ngo, the author of the book Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy America, and an editor-at-large at The Post Millennial, was in Portland to observe and report on the radical groups during the anniversary of their days of rage in the summer of 2020 – or as those familiar with the French Revolution know them, the “Reign of Terror.” Ngo has moved to Europe because of antifa threats.

As I reported at PJ Media, there is a long list of victims on antifa and BLM’s hit list, starting with journalist Mike Strickland, who in 2016 was attacked by antifa and BLM thugs. Strickland pulled a gun, never firing a shot, but managed to stave off the masked mob. Ngo, a witness, testified at Strickland’s trial. That’s right, Strickland was put on trial for pulling a gun (and never firing a shot) to keep antifa and BLM from beating him – or worse.

Antifa is not above political assassination, of course, because one of its members actually committed at least one. An antifa “security” assassin lay in wait last summer after a Trump rally in downtown Portland to kill a Trump supporter in cold blood.

You may not have heard about that assassination. There’s a reason for that, as I’ve explained at PJ Media before.

Antifa wants me dead because I document what they want to stay hidden. The attacks against me and threats on my life are retribution for my work as a journalist, recording the tactics and true ideology of an extremist clandestine movement that relies on deception and regards… — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

Ngo insisted in his series of tweets that reporting is not a crime punishable by beatings or death.

Antifa wants me dead because I document what they want to stay hidden. The attacks against me and threats on my life are retribution for my work as a journalist, recording the tactics and true ideology of an extremist clandestine movement that relies on deception and regards…the truth as the greatest threat of all. They want the right to hide their identities behind masks, and erase records of their arrests and alleged crimes. They want me dead for capturing these things and reporting on them.

Ngo said what should be obvious to everyone – except Vladimir Putin: you don’t kill journalists for reporting.

But it is the right of every journalist, protected…and preserved by the founding fathers, to report freely without fear. I was forced to flee my home in Portland last year as the death threats escalated but returned recently to take care of my elderly family.

Ngo, whose parents escaped to the U.S. after America bugged out of the Vietnam War, brought up the Portland antifa/BLM comrades’ attacks on Asians.

When I engaged in field reporting for my book, I did what every…beat reporter would do: I took care to mitigate the risks and went to observe Antifa first-hand during a demonstration at the Justice Center. Like many other journalists Antifa has tried to silence and intimidate through violence and threats, I had to cover my face and eyes…to do my job and stay alive. As the Asian son of Vietnamese immigrants, I also have to be mindful of Antifa’s attacks on multiple people of East Asian origin.

to do my job and stay alive. As the Asian son of Vietnamese immigrants, I also have to be mindful of Antifa’s attacks on multiple people of East Asian origin. pic.twitter.com/flkBXiPmpX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

Ngo stated that “the truth” is the “greatest threat of all” to organized communists such as antifa and BLM.

They want to hide behind masks, and erase records of their arrests and alleged crimes. They want me dead for capturing these thing and reporting on them. But it is the right of every journalist, protected and preserved by the founding fathers, to report freely without fear. I was forced to flee my home in Portland last year as death threats escalated, but returned recently to take care of my elderly family.

and preserved by the founding fathers, to report freely without fear. I was forced to flee my home in Portland last year as the death threats escalated but returned recently to take care of my elderly family. When I engaged in field reporting for my book, I did what every… — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

Ngo went to the hospital after the attack, reportedly secreted away from the hotel in an ambulance. He suffered multiple injuries from the beating.

I was treated in the ER for multiple injuries to my head and body. pic.twitter.com/uCTr59LwaL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

Here’s hoping every single one of those thugs is found, prosecuted, and made to pay for their attack.

And here’s hoping that prosecutors and others who went after Mike Strickland for trying to save himself revisit his case and expunge his record. It’s the least they could do.