The Feds Chose an Odd Time to Remove Protection Around Antifa's Favorite Riot Target in Portland

The Department of Homeland Security has chosen a most odd time to take down the F-word and ACAB-festooned fencing and jersey barriers protecting the federal courthouse in Portland.

Last May, after a fentanyl-addled George Floyd was held down for an agonizingly long time (nine minutes) under the knee of Officer Derek Chauvin, riots broke out in his name, at first in Minneapolis and then across the country, especially in “woke” Portland.

Fast forward to now, when Chauvin’s trial is underway. Minneapolis has spent $1 million to secure buildings already trashed in last year’s rioting and looting. But Portland, where arguably the worst of the George Floyd riots occurred, is going in the other direction.

Floyd was busted for trying to pass a forged $20 bill to buy some cigarettes. It was far from Floyd’s first problem with cops, but it was his last.

His death touched off a conflagration in Minneapolis and the rioting and looting followed in Los Angeles, Louisville, Denver, Memphis, Seattle, and several other places, and, of course, the ground-zero of Wokistan – Portland, Oregon.

Protests and riots in Portland started on May 29 and continued for the next 169 days.

Night after night of riots. The federal courthouse was a favorite target. pic.twitter.com/XrPdTk9NBt — Adult in the Room Podcast (@adultinthe) March 10, 2021

People were shot and as much as $2 billion dollars in damage was done in George Floyd’s name. The Louis Vuitton and Apple stores in Portland were looted. For justice, you understand.

One of the most common targets of antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters during that period was the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse, the federal court building named for the deceased senator.

The federal building became a favored place for antifa and BLM rioters, crisis actors, homeless campers, the disaffected, and others to convene on a nightly basis to commit acts of mayhem. Their mayhem included trying to set the Hatfield building on fire and block the exits so federal officers couldn’t get out. Lasers were shined into police officers’ eyes to blind them. IEDs were tossed at the building and the police.

Before long, the building was surrounded by fencing and jersey barriers to keep rioters from destroying it. It began to take on the look of a war zone just like the rest of the core downtown area.

Government buildings and businesses in the area were covered by graffiti-scrawled plywood sheets to protect them from the next outburst of cant from the feckless riot mob.

The mayor, hoping to make points with the woke mob before election time, pretended that President Trump was responsible for the George Floyd riots after he sent more federal officers to hold off the waves of rioters.

One Portland city commissioner claimed that the Trump administration shouldn’t cover up the federal building for safety because it interfered with car traffic. Chloe Eudaly later declared she would fine the feds for use of the street, laughably declaring that “this illegal action will not be tolerated in our community.”

This fence was constructed without permission or permits on public property, and it is both an abuse of public space and a threat to the traveling public. This illegal action will not be tolerated in our community.

The commissioner supported the Black Lives Matter protests and subsequent riots and even suggested that a stretch of road should be dedicated to a BLM mural, which, naturally, would interfere with traffic.

But now the barriers are coming down. Why now?

Barriers being removed from Hatfield Federal Courthouse in downtown Portland https://t.co/CeNlfCONJz pic.twitter.com/qP6MfwnEbC — KOIN News (@KOINNews) March 9, 2021

The day crews began taking down the fences and barriers at the Portland building, jury selection had started in the trial of the former Minneapolis officer in Floyd’s death. If former officer Chauvin is found not guilty on one charge each of second-degree unintentional murder, second-degree manslaughter, and possibly third-degree manslaughter, there will be riots.

With that trial underway there is more reason to secure the Portland federal building from antifa and BLM rioters than there is the need for concertina wire spanning the circumference of the D.C. Capitol complex and stationed with thumb-twiddling National Guard troops.