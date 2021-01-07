Did the Capitol Police 'Let In' the Protesters?

One of the most pervasive story lines following the Capitol protest that turned violent is that the Capitol Police let in protesters.

Though some still doubt it, it’s beginning to appear that some of the protesters were, in fact, allowed onto the grounds and into the building, which explains why there were those who entered and stayed within the velvet guide ropes, taking selfies, and staying peaceful. And those who were not peaceful.

There are several people who talked to The Washington Examiner’s congressional reporter, Susan Ferrechio, who claimed that police let them into the Capitol Building.

One small group of men said they walked into the Capitol without resistance through the House side door and were allowed to enter by the police but told to stay away from certain areas. “They were not blocking people from coming into the building,” Nick from St. Louis said. Nick and his group sat on benches in the Rotunda for about 15 minutes “until a cop comes up with an AR-15 strapped to him and says, ‘You guys got to get up. You can’t sit there.’” The officer did not make them leave the building but rather told them to remain in the center of the Rotunda. Jeff from Illinois told the Washington Examiner he blamed the violence “on the young kids” and said the vast majority of the protesters were peaceful, even though they entered the Capitol against the wishes of the police. Some of the protesters “were breaking windows and kicking doors,” Jeff said, adding that he and a friend blocked a protester from breaking into one room outside the Senate.

The Federalist’s Sean Davis says he spoke with multiple people who said that police let them in.

When you believe The Capitol is openpic.twitter.com/42Op5QNZ0W — William Kedjanyi (@KeejayOV2) January 7, 2021

But clearly things went south in a hurry. Windows were bashed in and cops were pushed around.

Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran from San Diego, reportedly climbed through a broken window and was shot and killed by Capitol Police.

Video by Elijah Schaffer shows what he claims is the “exact moment the siege of the Capitol began as the two men in front ripped down a preliminary barrier and rushed officers.”

Police didn’t “let them in.” They were rushed.

IMPORTANT: this is exact moment the siege of the Capitol building began as the two men in front ripped down a preliminary barrier & rushed officers who were behind a 2nd barrier They then encouraged others to follow their lead. Officers appeared to be taken completely off guard pic.twitter.com/LE0a01PXBi — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Others posted video to show that police let in the protesters onto the Capitol building grounds.

the police opened the fucking gates. pic.twitter.com/HyDURXfoaB — katie (@cevansavenger) January 6, 2021

Another woman, who identified herself as Elizabeth from Tennessee, was pepper-sprayed by police as she attempted to step into the building. As she wiped her eyes, she told a reporter what she was doing.

“We’re storming the capitol. It’s a revolution.”

Elizabeth wasn’t happy with her treatment at the revolution. pic.twitter.com/zARPpvTOA8 — Michael Holmes (@holmescnn) January 7, 2021

Democrat Congressman Jim Cooper complained to WUSA TV that Capitol Police appeared to be working with the protesters.