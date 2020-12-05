INFURIATING: Owner of Shut Down LA Outdoor Bar Gets 'Slapped in the Face' By California's COVID Double Standards

Some restaurants are more equal than others.

A Sherman Oaks, California restaurant/bar owner, who’s on the financial ropes because of COVID shutdowns, had her bar closed again with Los Angeles County’s latest “stay at home” order forbidding all outdoor seating.

The order to close even outdoor dining forced Angela Marsden to close down her place, The Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill. Last week, the LA County Supervisors voted 3-2 to end all outdoor dining. Supervisor Sheila Kuehl provided the final vote to close down, declaring outdoor dining “dangerous.” To celebrate her vote, she headed to one of her favorite restaurants and had her last outdoor meal. So much for being dangerous.

But what’s worse, ABC7 News reports that Marsden had just shelled out $80,000 to create the outdoor dining space which she was now forced to close. It was the one last way she’d be able to keep her ten-year-old business afloat. But when she came early to deliver her employees their last paychecks, she couldn’t help but notice the other outdoor dining space that had just popped up overnight. It was open.

The business owner was already organizing a protest against the shut down order in front of Supervisor Kuehl’s house, but this was the final straw.

Marsden wanted to get the duplicity on video. While a friend recorded on a cell phone, she narrated the “slap in the face” she felt when she compared her parking lot outdoor space with the parking lot outdoor space being run by a production company.

I’m losing everything. Everything I own is being taken away from me. And they set up a movie company right next to my outdoor patio, which is right over here. And people wonder why I’m protesting and why I have had enough. They have not given us money and they have shut us down. We cannot survive. My staff cannot survive.

She pointed to her outdoor dining area and said:

Tell me that this is dangerous. But right next to me, as a slap to my face, that’s “safe.” This is safe 50 feet away? This is dangerous. Mayor Garcetti and Gavin Newsom is responsible for every single person that doesn’t have unemployment, does not have a job and all the businesses that are going under. We need your help. We need somebody to do something about this.

Gavin Newsom’s COVID unemployment system is an unmitigated disaster. Babies have received unemployment benefits as I reported at PJMedia. As much as $1,000,000,000 in benefits have been spent on state prisoners illegally gaming the system. That money has fueled an increase in street crime and left citizens such as Marsden’s employees without benefits.

Perhaps the most insufferable part of this story, besides the duplicity by government leaders, is the movie industry supporters’ reactions to the video.

Here’s just a smattering of comments declaring how much more important and essential movie work is than the work of people in restaurants.

This individual offers the obvious observation that people need a safe place to eat when they’re working on a movie. And that’s so much more important than restaurant works – obviously.

Movie production crew need places to eat safely. They are doing a job that is required. Her business is not required to be open. If she’s mad at the governments double standard, then so be it. But these two operations are not at all the same.

We have this observation from the logically-challenged elitist department. Apparently even the Twitter user figured out that at some point that she sounded like an ass. She later deleted this observation.

I’m confused. Film productions have to legally provide food to cast & crew & have to legally isolate them & give COVID tests to them daily, it’s not open to the public like a bar. Is she saying if a biz not open to public is allowed then her biz open to the public should be too?

Another observer says that one of these things is not like the other. Production companies have to provide a safe place for employees and restaurants to eat and restaurants don’t.

The movie studio tests all their crew members daily under supervision. Hence why they are able to operate. The restaurant does not provide such services for their open door policy. Therefore, the situations don’t compare.

Arrogance is offered as a side dish at production company commissaries apparently. Were you aware that food safety only works if someone in a kitchen somewhere prepares it and “individually wraps it” pursuant to health codes? Because restaurant chefs/cooks don’t have to follow health codes…?

It’s not a restaurant open to the public. It’s employees eating outside on their breaks eating meals that were individually wrapped and prepared for them pursuant to a LA County DPH health order pertaining to film/TV production. We had a location shoot a few weeks back.

Others just shook their heads and wondered why Californians elected these tyrants.

You see I want to feel bad for Californians who are having to suffer through these lockdowns. But considering they’ve allowed their rights to be degraded for decades… I just can’t bring myself to do it.

There’s no sympathy from this Twitter user.

What do people expect? They vote for tyranny & then cry when they are oppressed. IDK how/if this woman has voted, but living in California was bound to come back to haunt her. The state has been a hell-hole for nearly 20 years. I wish her well, but I can’t say I’m sympathetic.

Marsden produced another video showing how well they’ve been keeping customers safe. They take temperatures, sanitize all the time, use PPE to serve guests and provide fresh air, free of charge.

This is just the latest example of double standards by California’s commissars. Beside Kuehl’s infamous “dangerous” dinner, both Governor Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed ate at the world famous The French Laundry in Napa without masks and social distancing.

Marsden’s protest in front of Kuehl’s house is set for Saturday.