Trump Says His COVID Illness Was 'Blessing From God' & He Wants to Fast-Track the Meds He Got

Saying getting COVID-19 was a “blessing from God,” an effusive President Trump put out a special message Wednesday afternoon saying he was fast-tracking the drug that “cured” him because “I want to get for you what I got … I feel great!” See his message below.

The president tested positive for the Wuhan, China-based coronavirus on Friday, October 2nd and spent 3-4 days at the Walter Reed Medical Center, where he received a cocktail of drugs, which Forbes reports included the Regeneron Pharmaceutical company’s “experimental antibody cocktail … along with zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and aspirin.” Trump also took a dose of Remdesivir, the fast-tracked antiviral drug made by Gilead and which has been used against “Ebola, SARS, Marburg, MERS and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.”

Trump said taking “Regeneron,” which is the name of the company, not the drug, made a near-instant impact on his condition. He said after one day he was ready to go home. He also said that Eli Lilly is working on a similar drug to combat what the president has called “the China virus.”

The president said in his special message that he believed getting the Wuhan virus was a “blessing” because it showed him that the drug cocktail he asked for worked so successfully that he wanted to get it to all COVID-19 sufferers, especially seniors.

I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president because I feel great. I feel like … perfect. I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise. I caught it, I heard about this drug. I said, “Let me take it.” It was my suggestion. I said, “Let me take it.” And it was incredible the way it worked. I think if I didn’t catch it, we would be looking at it like a number of other drugs. I want to get for you what I got. And I’m going to make it free. You’re not going to pay for it.

President Trump was definitely feeling better. You could tell by his fresh new batch of China-bashing.

It wasn’t your fault that this happened, it was China’s fault. And China’s gonna pay a big price for what they’ve done to this country. China’s gonna pay a big price for what they’ve done to the world. It was China’s fault and just remember that.

Trump said he would arrange to make the drug free of charge and that the military is standing by to deliver it to hospitals.

Our military is doing the distribution. It’s called logistics. And they deliver hundreds of thousands of troops in a matter of days. Generals are ready. We’re waiting for the emergency use authorization

President Trump has riled the Left because he has put on a display of fearlessness to inspire people to be calm and careful in responding to the virus. He said that getting these therapeutics out to people stricken with coronavirus now is even “more important than the vaccine,” which he said was coming after the election.

Trump’s excitement over the drugs he received belies Bob Woodward’s allegation that Trump has taken a laissez-faire attitude to the virus.