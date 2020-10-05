BREAKING: Trump to Leave Walter Reed This Afternoon

On Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump announced he would be leaving Walter Reed Medical Center soon, after seeming to recover from the Chinese coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” the president tweeted. “We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Some on the Left claimed that Trump had manufactured the entire thing, creating a “COVID hoax.”

“I like presidents who don’t pretend they have deadly viruses,” John Pavlovitz tweeted with the hashtag #TrumpCOVIDHoax.

It remains to be seen what Twitter will do to combat this likely misinformation.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.