BREAKING: Trump to Leave Walter Reed This Afternoon

By Tyler O'Neil Oct 05, 2020 3:09 PM EST
AP Photo/John Bazemore

On Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump announced he would be leaving Walter Reed Medical Center soon, after seeming to recover from the Chinese coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” the president tweeted. “We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Some on the Left claimed that Trump had manufactured the entire thing, creating a “COVID hoax.”

“I like presidents who don’t pretend they have deadly viruses,” John Pavlovitz tweeted with the hashtag #TrumpCOVIDHoax.

It remains to be seen what Twitter will do to combat this likely misinformation.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

