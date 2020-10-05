President Trump Makes the Case for His Reelection in Hospital Tweetstorm

On Monday morning, President Donald Trump made a strong case for his reelection in a series of all-caps tweets from Walter Reed Medical Center. As the president battles the Chinese coronavirus, he cannot campaign on the ground. Even so, he fired off a list of 15 key issues in the 2020 election. Many of the issues represent historic Trump accomplishments, while some represent promises that separate the president from his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

“PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH (BRING OUR SOLDIERS HOME). VOTE!” the president tweeted. While these two arguments may seem contradictory, Trump has indeed built up America’s military in order to deter enemies from attacking and he has brought soldiers home, taking boots off the ground.

“SAVE OUR SECOND AMENDMENT. VOTE!” Trump tweeted. Indeed, Biden represents a grave threat to Americans’ Second Amendment rights. The Democrat said he would enlist former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) to “take care of the gun problem with me.” Yes, Biden is tapping Beto — “Hell yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15” — O’Rourke. Yikes!

“FIGHT THE CORRUPT FAKE NEWS MEDIA. VOTE!” the president tweeted. While Trump often engages in hyperbole in condemning the media, the legacy media is indeed horrifically biased against the president — and against the conservative values he has championed.

“PROTECT PREEXISTING CONDITONS. VOTE!” Trump tweeted. The president has firmly opposed Obamacare, but he has repeatedly and consistently insisted that when Obamacare is replaced, preexisting conditions will still be covered.

“PRO LIFE! VOTE!” Trump tweeted. The president has a stellar record against abortion. He reinstituted the Mexico City Policy, cutting off federal funding for organizations that promote abortion overseas. He cut off Title X funding from Planned Parenthood. He defended the Little Sisters of the Poor. He became the first sitting president to attend the March for Life in person this year, and he firmly condemned Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D-Va.) horrific defense of infanticide.

“RELIGIOUS LIBERTY. VOTE!” the president added. Indeed, Trump has stood up for religious freedom while Biden represents an insidious threat to religious freedom and those who support traditional marriage and/or biological sex over transgender identity.

“LAW & ORDER. VOTE!” Trump tweeted. While Biden has condemned arson and looting amid the widespread dangerous and deadly riots across America this summer, he has refused to condemn antifa and Black Lives Matter, the loosely-knit groups instigating the violence. Instead, he singled out “right-wing militias” for condemnation, even though these militias represented a sporadic and disconnected response to the leftist-inspired violence.

Biden did this despite the fact that the riots have wreaked havoc on Americans as a whole and on the black community in particular. The riots have disproportionately damaged black communities in Kenosha, Wisc., Minneapolis, and Chicago. The riots destroyed black lives, black livelihoods, and black monuments. At least 26 Americans have died in the riots, most of them black.

Trump has supported law and order, sending federal officers to fight crime in American cities in Operation LeGend and dispatching the National Guard to many cities facing riots. In fact, the president has insisted that Mayor Jenny Durkan (D-Seattle) only put down the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone Occupied Protest (CHAZ/CHOP) because Trump was about to send in federal officers.

Trump listed other reasons to support him, including “MASSIVE REGULATION CUTS,” “SPACE FORCE,” “BIGGEST TAX CUT EVER, AND ANOTHER ONE COMING.”

The president is still struggling with COVID-19, but this tweetstorm made a strong case for his reelection.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.