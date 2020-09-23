News & Politics

BREAKING: FBI SWAT Team Moves in After TWO Louisville Police Officers Shot During Breonna Taylor Riots

By Victoria Taft Sep 23, 2020 10:12 PM EST
Louisville Police Department video screenshot.

Fox 8 TV in Louisville confirms that two police officers have been shot in downtown Louisville  during the riots and unrest following the reading of the indictments in the Breonna Taylor shooting. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Planned riots and protests were intentionally sparked after only one police officer was indicted instead of all three who were involved in the confrontation between Breonna Taylor’s armed boyfriend and police in March.

The FBI SWAT team assembled in Louisville has been activated following the reports that rioters were shooting off live rounds in the area.

The shots were heard in this video of the protesters and onlookers after curfew was established and police had declared gatherings unlawful in the area.

Here the police are seen walking toward the gunfire.

The City of Louisville established a curfew between 9 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

There’s no word of arrests at this point. Nor do we know the conditions of the officers shot. But you can send your prayers up for their quick recovery.

