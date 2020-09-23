BREAKING: FBI SWAT Team Moves in After TWO Louisville Police Officers Shot During Breonna Taylor Riots

Fox 8 TV in Louisville confirms that two police officers have been shot in downtown Louisville during the riots and unrest following the reading of the indictments in the Breonna Taylor shooting. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Planned riots and protests were intentionally sparked after only one police officer was indicted instead of all three who were involved in the confrontation between Breonna Taylor’s armed boyfriend and police in March.

The FBI SWAT team assembled in Louisville has been activated following the reports that rioters were shooting off live rounds in the area.

The FBI Louisville SWAT team has responded to an LMPD officer being shot and will continue to assist in the investigation. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) September 24, 2020

The shots were heard in this video of the protesters and onlookers after curfew was established and police had declared gatherings unlawful in the area.

Clip from on the ground in Louisville. A police officer has reportedly has been shot. Details to come.

pic.twitter.com/bgt7lTtPzp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 24, 2020

Here the police are seen walking toward the gunfire.

BREAKING VIDEO 2 – Shots fired at police at Louisville Riots pic.twitter.com/8152CnyNgr — FJ News Reporter (@FJNewsReporter) September 24, 2020

The City of Louisville established a curfew between 9 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Attention: By authority of the mayor, a county-wide curfew will go into effect for the next 72-hours between 9 pm and 6:30 am. Please plan ahead. pic.twitter.com/kIGyPkjtc4 — LMPD (@LMPD) September 23, 2020

There’s no word of arrests at this point. Nor do we know the conditions of the officers shot. But you can send your prayers up for their quick recovery.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can keep telling the truth about the riots and attacks on law enforcement? Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code LAWANDORDER for 25% off your VIP membership.