BREAKING: Grand Jury Announces Decision on Breonna Taylor Shooting

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted one of three Louisville police officers involved in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor on March 13 of this year. Taylor, 26, was fatally shot when police exchanged fire with her boyfriend during a no-knock search of her apartment.

One Louisville officer, Brett Hankinson, was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. The other two officers, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were not indicted.

In anticipation of the grand jury announcement, the Louisville Metro Police Dept. had declared a state of emergency, canceling vacations and other time off for police officers. Mayor Greg Fischer invoked a 72-hour curfew, effective Wednesday night, from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., and the Kentucky National Guard has been activated to quell anticipated riots and looting in the wake of the announcement.

This is a developing story. PJ Media will bring you more information as it becomes available.