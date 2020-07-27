Bombs and Ammo Found Near Where Man Was Shot at 'Mostly Peaceful' Portland Riot

Portland police are investigating a shooting at what Democrats constantly tell us are “peaceful” riots by people that New York Congressman Jerry Nadler insist are mythical creatures like unicorns. The mythical creatures also stored a cache of Molotov cocktails and ammo at a park across the street from the federal courthouse that antifa and Black Lives Matter peaceful rioters have been assaulting for more than 60 days straight.

Portland police say the shooting and the cache “appear to be unrelated.” Two people arrested earlier were released, as many Portland Professional Protesters™ usually are.

This incident involved a disturbance in Lownsdale Square Park that resulted in one person being shot. That person went to the hospital by private vehicle and received treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Portland Police Bureau detectives are investigating this incident, however, there have been no arrests. The two people taken into custody have been released. Detectives are still seeking information regarding this case. This is an ongoing investigation. Ammunition and destructive devices recovered by Portland Police in the area of this incident at around the same time appear to be unrelated.

The Molotov cocktails were found along with a number of loaded ammunition magazines.

This man says he saw what happened and has amazing details about different colored shirts, but is incredibly vague about who exactly shot whom.

Some kids, they’ve been trying to start fights all day. They’ve been instigating.They have bats, they have machetes, they had skateboards, they had knives, they boasted about having guns, and they’re going after some black guy for some reason …

Fellow rioters tried to stop them and then others turned on the people trying to stop the confrontation—”peacefully,” of course. Then it got worse.

Then they backed him up against the wall and they start beating the sh*t out of him.

Things go from worse to worst when thugs take the beating victim’s gun and it goes off. A woman comes by and draws her weapon using her car for cover.

So they’re pointing guns every which way and I’m standing between them telling them to put the guns down, another guy’s run off that way and …

To summarize, in addition to the 60-plus-day assault on the federal courthouse in downtown Portland by antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters armed with IEDs, Molotov cocktails, lasers, gas, and fire, there was nearly a shoot-out on the streets of Portland amid a riot.

But remember, it’s a “peaceful” riot.