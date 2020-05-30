Bin Laden Killer SEAL Rob O'Neill's Take on Rioters: 'I Can't Believe I Fought to Protect You'

The nation watched with disgust Friday night as rioters took to the streets of Minneapolis, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Los Angeles as well as the usual suspects in Oakland and Portland over the killing of George Floyd while in police custody. Nothing says grief-stricken like boosting some free s*it and burning buildings. Watching with the rest of the nation was Rob O’Neill, the retired Navy SEAL who helped send Osama bin Laden to paradise to collect his 72 raisins (not a typo).

And O’Neill was disgusted along with most of the rest of America.

O’Neill’s Twitter time-line that started last evening and lasted until Saturday morning was a Rorschach test for the country. If you agreed with what he was saying you too were wondering what looting had to do with redeeming the death and honoring the memory of George Floyd.

Friday evening O’Neill noted what many people did across America. Where were the liberal scolds demanding rioters keep socially distanced?

Always wear a mask and keep your social distance. Unless we are all looting. Then we are good.

He noted that the science has changed in the battle against the coronavirus.

Good news: Based on the media, looting kills the Corona Virus.

O’Neill saw the attacks in multiple cities occurring at the same time and asked a tactical question.

These are coordinated attacks. Are we going to defend ourselves?

O’Neill connected the political dots.

Lots of cities being run by Democrats are being looted. Must be a coincidence.

At this point O’Neill was called names by those with whom he disagrees politically and felt he needed to state the obvious.

I despise racism, I despise police brutality and it kills me that politically-funded terrorists are doing this on the shoulders of both.

This one got to me.

Un. Believable. I cannot believe I fought to defend you.

O’Neill couldn’t take his eyes off reports of the riots and violence.

I planned on going to bed early. Instead, I guess I’ll just watch my beloved country die.

O’Neill said what many people thought when he quipped about police using rubber bullets.

When I fought for us, we didn’t carry rubber bullets. We carried bullets.

We’re sure Twitter censors will get back at him for that.

Protesters attacked the White House grounds, CNN headquarters in Atlanta and the Justice Center in Portland. He noted the obvious.

These “peaceful” protesters certainly are violent.

O’Neill is a special military operator, not a cop. He couldn’t believe cops and the National Guard retreated from their position in Minneapolis.

Let’s just send in the National Guard… they’re well trained…

It wouldn’t be a riot without an outrageous comment from former NFL player-turned Alinskyite, Colin Kaepernick, who called rioters “freedom fighters.”

Freedom fighters?

By Saturday morning, O’Neill saw the political writing on the wall and how this would look in the November presidential election.

Don’t worry… I’m sure @JoeBiden will save us. He did nothing for 48 years… but here he comes!!

Later Saturday morning he urged the police to “meet force with force” and wondered what good they were.

After fighting al Qaeda, I’m embarrassed that our law enforcement can’t defend our citizens.

He had a word for blame-America-firster, Minnesota Rep Ilhan Omar.

You wanted Somalia. You got it. @IlhanMN

O’Neill’s clear-eyed take-downs were a delight to read. I don’t know if or what O’Neill was drinking during his Twitter tirade, but I’ll take a double.