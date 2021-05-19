BREAKING: House Votes to Create 9/11-Style Commission For the Capitol Riot

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to create an independent and bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has long called for a 9/11 Commission-style investigation into the Capitol riot, and 35 Republicans joined Democrats in approving the probe.

The House passed the resolution, 252-175. Last week, the top Democrat and the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee struck a deal on the commission.

Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and John Katko (R-N.Y.) announced the deal last Friday. The commission would include a 10-member panel, with five panelists appointed by Democrats and five appointed by Republicans. Democrats would appoint the chair of the panel and Republicans the vice chair. The panel would have the power to issue subpoenas if both the chair and the vice chair sign off on them. The commission would issue a final report by the end of 2021.

Supporters of the commission will need at least ten Republicans in the Senate to join all 50 Democrats in order to overcome the 60-vote filibuster and pass the bill. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), like Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), has announced his opposition to the commission.

Congress has many options to investigate the Capitol riot, but adopting the 9/11 Commission-style probe sends a chilling message. Back in February, Pelosi made the connection explicit: “To protect our security, our security, our security, our next step will be to establish an outside, independent 9/11-type Commission to ‘investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021 domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex…”

Democrats have weaponized the Capitol riot — a truly heinous event in American history — in order to demonize their opposition. Former CIA Director John Brennan warned against an “unholy alliance” including “religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, and even libertarians” that “looks very similar to insurgency movements that we’ve seen overseas.” These remarks came amid leftist calls for “deprogramming,” “de-Baathification,” “re-educating,” and “reprogramming” the 75 million people who voted for Trump.

Pelosi has strained to pin various crimes on former President Donald Trump for the riot. Last month, she accused Trump of being an “accessory” to “murder.” She also suggested that her Republican colleagues who contested the election results may also be “accessories to the crime.”

A mere week into Joe Biden’s presidency, the acting secretary of Homeland Security issued a domestic terror alert warning that “some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence.”

On the campaign trail, Biden said he plans to prioritize passing a law against domestic terrorism. His blatant double standard in vocally condemning the Capitol riots while coddling the antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters who burned cities this past summer does not bode well for a balanced implementation of any terrorism law.

Even former Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has vocally warned against leftists “who are trying to undermine our constitutionally-protected rights and turn our country into a police state with KGB-style surveillance.”

This entire effort seems to constitute a government enforcement of the tactics of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), a corrupt smear factory that weaponizes its history in bankrupting the Ku Klux Klan to brand mainstream conservative and Christian groups “hate groups,” placing them on a list with the Klan. This defamation inspired an attempted terrorist attack at the Family Research Council in 2012.

Pelosi’s commitment to a “9/11-style Commission” to investigate the Capitol riot only underscores the suggestion that America has a new ongoing terrorist threat similar to the September 11, 2001, hijackers. The Capitol riot commission will face a difficult time in the Senate, but the fact that 35 Republicans in the House voted for it does not bode well.