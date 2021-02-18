Is Ted Cruz's Trip to Cancun Four Times as Important as Cuomo's Nursing Home Scandal?

On Thursday, news broke that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his family flew to Cancun for vacation as millions of Texans lost power during a historic freeze and snowstorm. On Wednesday, news broke that the U.S. attorney in Brooklyn and the FBI are investigating Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-N.Y.) COVID-19 nursing home scandal.

One of these scandals involves a senator skipping town amid a crisis — before flying back to Texas the next day — while the other involves a governor having ordered nursing homes to admit COVID-19-positive patients, exposing the population most vulnerable to the virus, and then covering up the scandal — and then threatening to “destroy” a fellow Democrat who spoke up about it.

Cruz later said he was just dropping off his daughter and her friends for a trip to Canun because their school had been canceled. Even if Cruz had intended to spend a week in Mexico, there would be no comparison between these two scandals. Cruz’s “scandal” doesn’t have a body count.

Even so, the ABC News show World News Tonight spent four times — four times — as much airtime discussing Cruz’s scandal as the show did discussing Cuomo’s.

As Newsbusters’ Nicholas Fondacaro pointed out, World News Tonight covered Cuomo’s nursing home scandal for a total of 54 seconds following the news of the federal probe — after two days of refusing to mention the scandal at all. Yet the show found a full three minutes and 28 seconds to discuss Ted Cruz’s horrible optics.

Yes, a legacy media news outlet gave the Ted Cruz “scandal” nearly four times the coverage (3.85 times, to be precise) that it gave to Cuomo’s career-destroying scandal.

