BREAKING: Rush Limbaugh Dies at 70

Conservative radio giant Rush Limbaugh passed away on Wednesday. Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, Limbaugh’s wife of eleven years, announced his death on his iconic radio show.

“It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer,” his wife said. “Losing a loved one is terribly difficult, even more so when that loved one is larger than life.”

“Rush will forever be the greatest of all time,” his wife added. “Rush was an extraordinary man, a gentle giant, brilliant, quick-witted, genuinely kind, extremely generous, passionate, courageous, and the hardest working person I know.”

“Despite being one of the most recognized powerful people in the world, Rush never let the success change his core or beliefs. He was polite and respectful to everyone he met,” she added.

BREAKING: Rush Limbaugh's wife Kathryn announces on his radio show that he passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer "Rush will forever be the greatest of all time." pic.twitter.com/FSJTfmX8ZO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2021

President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom last February, recognizing the conservative giant’s achievements over decades on his iconic show.

PJ Media will have a long list of tributes to the Legend of Limbaugh, as Bryan Preston called him. Look for forthcoming stories from Victoria Taft and Megan Fox.

Limbaugh had always been an inspiration for me, as my father listened to him on the radio as I grew up in rural Colorado. Rush often was the key voice of sanity in a politics gone mad. While I have not always agreed with the man behind the EIB microphone, I have always admired his passionate commitment to conservatism and the truth.

All hail Rush Limbaugh, truly the greatest of all time.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.