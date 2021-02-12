Hillary Clinton: Trump Will Only Get Acquitted Because the Senate Is Also Guilty or Something

Her majesty Hillary Clinton, perhaps still bitter about some election or something, is working overtime to demonize the entire Republican Party. This week, she claimed that if the Senate fails to convict and remove former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, it will only be because Senate Republicans are also guilty of the crime of “incitement of insurrection.”

“If Senate Republicans fail to convict Donald Trump, it won’t be because the facts were with him or his lawyers mounted a competent defense. It will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators,” Clinton tweeted. More than 63,000 Twitter accounts “retweeted” her message.

In case Clinton’s meaning was not clear, the former secretary of state went on to share an article about Republicans’ election integrity efforts. “The insurrection isn’t over,” she warned.

Then she called on senators to “fulfill your oath. Convict him. Disqualify him from using the power of elected office to incite deadly insurrection again.”

Clinton has pulled out the stops in attacking Trump for the Capitol riot. Even though Trump never told his supporters to engage in violence or to breach the Capitol, Clinton has repeated the claim that the former president somehow “incited” an “insurrection.” In fact, she suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind the whole thing. Doesn’t that sound familiar?

Last month, Clinton called for a 9/11 Commission-style report into the January 6 riot that breached the Capitol. While doing so, she and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) suggested that RUSSIA was behind the violence.

“I hope, historically, we will find out who he’s beholden to, who pulls his strings. I would love to see his phone records, to see whether he was talking to Putin the day that the insurgents invaded our Capitol,” Clinton told Pelosi. “But we now know that not just him but his enablers, his accomplices, his cult members, have the same disregard for democracy.”

“I don’t know what Putin has on him politically, financially, or personally, but what happened [on January 6] was a gift to Putin because Putin wants to undermine democracy in our country and throughout the world,” Pelosi argued.

“And these people, unbeknownst to them maybe, are Putin puppets,” the House speaker added. “They were doing Putin’s business when they did that, at the incitement of an insurrection by the president of the United States. So yes, we should have a 9/11 Commission.”

On Twitter, Clinton shared the interview, calling for “an investigative body like the 9/11 Commission to determine Trump’s ties to Putin so we can repair the damage to our national security and prevent a puppet from occupying the presidency ever again.”

It seems the Democrats are building up a narrative about the Capitol riots in order to justify demonizing and silencing Republicans and conservative speech. Many Democrats are demanding the expulsion of Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) from the Senate because they supported Trump’s efforts questioning the 2020 election results.

Yet this week, Clinton went even further. She suggested that if the Senate does not reach the required 67 votes to convict Trump, that will be because enough Republican senators were “co-conspirators.” In other words, she suggested that not only Cruz and Hawley but at least 32 other Republicans had conspired with Trump to plot the Capitol riots.

Yet all of these Republicans condemned the violence and have called for the prosecution of the rioters, as has Trump.

While some Republicans may have pushed the fight against the election results too far, Democrats are crafting an entirely false narrative to demonize Trump and the GOP. They also seem to have forgotten the months of Black Lives Matter and antifa riots that claimed the lives of at least 26 people and wreaked havoc on cities across America, all while Democrats themselves coddled the rioters, and occasionally cheered them on.

Using this selective memory, it seems Democrats are weaponizing the Capitol riot to launch a new War on Terror, with conservatives identified as domestic enemy number 1. Clinton seems all too happy to enlist in this effort.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.