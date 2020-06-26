North Portland Descends Into 'War Zone' as Antifa Tries to Set up Another 'Autonomous Zone'

Antifa instigators engaged in yet more looting, violence, and arson on Thursday night and Friday morning in Portland, Ore., as they tried to set up another “autonomous zone.”

“North Portland looks like a war zone right now,” Andy Ngo, editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, tweeted in the wee hours of Friday morning. “Antifa militants tried to establish an autonomous zone outside the [Portland Police] North Precinct. They then started fires in the street.”

North Portland looks like a war zone right now. Antifa militants tried to establish an autonomous zone outside the @PortlandPolice North Precinct. They then started fires in the street. pic.twitter.com/dDar43Lvl7 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

“Antifa rioters have brought barricades & stolen property to build walls outside Portland Police North Precinct. They’re occupying the space & trying to recreate another autonomous zone like the one they did outside Ted Wheeler’s condo. A separate mob is demonstrating downtown,” Ngo reported.

He later added that the “Antifa rioters are using cars to fortify barriers around their new ‘autonomous zone’ by the [Portland Police] North Precinct. They’ve also established a ‘quiet strip’ for comrades to sleep.”

Antifa rioters are using cars to fortify barriers around their new "autonomous zone" by the @PortlandPolice North Precinct. They've also established a "quiet strip" for comrades to sleep. pic.twitter.com/Q3fSvdWnhJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

The rioters threw more fuel on their fire in order to create a large bonfire on the street. Ngo reported that antifa set up a banner that reads, “Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground.” They also chanted, “No good cops in a racist system!”

Antifa rioters in north Portland are throwing things into their street fire to make it grow bigger. @PortlandPolice stand back and watch from a distance. Rioters have a huge banner that reads, “Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground.” pic.twitter.com/khHrL0gfBj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

Looters broke into a Bank of America location, and vandals spray-painted, “Protests are effective when they are expensive.”

“That has been the stated strategy of antifa in Portland. They’ve maintained 28+ days of violent protests that has drained the city of millions in cleanup and police overtime,” Ngo tweeted.

Someone sprayed on the broken-into bank: “Protests are effective when they are expensive.” That has been the stated strategy of antifa in Portland. They’ve maintained 28+ days of violent protests that has drained the city of millions in cleanup and police overtime. pic.twitter.com/9k35Av2OXw — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

Ngo shared more footage of the antifa riot in north Portland earlier today. “They started fires, smashed buildings, looted and vandalized.”

More footage of the antifa riot in north Portland earlier today. They started fires, smashed buildings, looted and vandalized. pic.twitter.com/Z9Q6SoQBaK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

Early on Friday morning, the Portland Police announced that “Arrests Have Been Made. Officers Are Now Securing Businesses That Were Vandalized And Looted In The King Neighborhood.”

Arrests Have Been Made. Officers Are Now Securing Businesses That Were Vandalized And Looted In The King Neighborhood. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 26, 2020

The police department added that protesters had dispersed while officers were “still assessing damage.” The riots caused non-life-threatening injuries.

It Appears Protestors Have Dispersed. Officers Are Still Assessing Damage. There Are Non Life Threatening Injuries Relating To This Incident. News Release To Follow. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 26, 2020

This Portland antifa riot follows weeks of unrest. Protests over the horrific police killing of George Floyd have devolved into looting, vandalism, and arson that destroyed black lives, black livelihoods, and black monuments — in the name of “Black Lives Matter.” An “autonomous zone” took over territory in Seattle and the government effectively endorsed this mini-rebellion for two weeks, only agreeing to put it down after a 21-year-old man died from gunshot wounds in the “autonomous zone” that had renamed itself an “occupied protest.”

Some, like Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), have termed these riots the “1619 riots” in a reference to The New York Times‘ “1619 Project,” which attempted to redefine American history, claiming America was truly founded with the arrival of the first black slaves in 1619 rather than with the Declaration of Independence in 1776. The “1619 Project” founder Nikole Hannah-Jones briefly tweeted that she would be honored if the riots were termed the “1619 riots.”

Indeed, an anti-white racist screed the “1619 Project” founder wrote in 1995 helps explain the utter animosity to American culture that project espouses. In that article, Hannah-Jones wrote that “white America’s dream is colored America’s nightmare.”

Yet these “1619 riots” have killed black people and decimated their businesses. Many black Americans have achieved the American dream, and their prosperity and freedom are by no means a “nightmare.” In fact, the kind of prosperity and freedom Americans enjoy today would have been literally unimaginable 200 years ago.

Thankfully, the police in Portland were not going to tolerate an “autonomous zone” near the North Precinct. This would not be a repeat of the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) Occupied Protest (CHOP) Antifa-stan in Seattle, which the city government shamefully abetted and effectively endorsed.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.