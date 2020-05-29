[VIDEO] Minneapolis Rioters Burn Arby's, AutoZone, Affordable Housing Amid George Floyd Protests

As PJ Media’s Paula Bolyard reported in the wee hours of the morning, rioters in Minneapolis set the police precinct on fire. Townhall’s Julio Rosas caught the footage in person (brave man). Looters had already ransacked a Target, following a protest over the horrific death of George Floyd seemingly at the hands of police. Yet the destruction spread throughout the city, as rioters burned down an Arby’s, an affordable housing tenement building, and more. Looters also ransacked businesses throughout the city, even the U.S. Bank.

It truly seems as if a police officer killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck on Monday. President Donald Trump has ordered the FBI to investigate this heinous action, and protesters are right to be angry. But that does not justify this kind of wanton destruction.

George Floyd’s family has condemned the looting and the rioting, saying Floyd “would not want people to get hurt. He lived his life protecting people.” Yet the anger over his death has spilled over into truly heinous lawlessness.

Twitter users shared photos and videos of an Arby’s on fire.

One video revealed the stripped foundation of the building after it had burned to the ground.

An AutoZone near the Arby’s was also burned to the ground.

Videos on Twitter also showed a Walmart burning.

minneapolis is on fire right now pic.twitter.com/TTNx1COOL5 — elgreko (@grekogoharder) May 28, 2020

The rioters also set fire to … low-income affordable housing apartments. The Star-Tribune reported that a 189-unit development was torched in the riots.

Guys guys this cop just murdered a guy, we gotta burn something down! Okay, lets burn down *Checks notes* The low income housing apartments #minneapolisriots pic.twitter.com/h7Jl0CztCj — Darto My Boy – Mr Bonk (@BoyDarto) May 28, 2020

The fires melted a stop sign.

It melted the stop sign. pic.twitter.com/ffjpd9oi4u — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

Looters also targeted Target, Wendy’s, Walmart, and AutoZone, the Post Millennial reported.

The Minneapolis Target is getting destroyed part-by-part. The whole store has been ransacked. pic.twitter.com/8yNxkXjLod — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

Looters attempted to break into an ATM at the U.S. Bank, then they broke into an O’Reilly Auto Parts store.

Looters moving east along Lake pic.twitter.com/1WfFsNoHLD — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

Some men came out to stop the looting, even though they supported the protests.

These guys say they support the protests but not the looting. Showed up to help this tobacco store owner stop people from breaking in pic.twitter.com/x2FMQiQwVK — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

