First Lawsuit Filed in the U.S. to Stop Medical Professionals from Transing the Kids

The Center for American Liberty (CAL), founded by attorney Harmeet Dhillon, announced the first U.S. lawsuit against medical personnel for providing medical and surgical gender transition services. Providers who prescribed puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones and performed a double mastectomy on Chloe Cole when she was still a minor are named. Now, Cole is 18 years old and an outspoken detransitioner. She appears at rallies to end the medical and surgical gender transition of children.

On Thursday evening, Dhillon and Cole appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to announce the lawsuit. Cole explained how medical professionals treated her gender dysphoria and counseled her parents. Carlson explained how gender clinics that provide medical and surgical transition to children are starting to close. Vanderbilt University Medical Center suspended operations at its pediatric gender clinic after investigative journalism from Matt Walsh at The Daily Wire. In the U.K., the Tavistock gender clinic was closed after a lawsuit. Since the judgment, additional parents have filed lawsuits against the clinic. “Litigation stops mutilation,” Carlson emphasized.

Then, Carlson asked Cole why she was suing. She said, “It is a medical malpractice case. I want to hold the adults that put me in harm’s way accountable because, I mean, what happened to me is horrible. But also, it didn’t only happen to me. That’s the worst part.” As outspoken as Cole has been as a detransitioner, she knows the harassment and criticism she will face. You only need to look at her Twitter timeline or the comments on videos of her speaking to see the trans activists’ vitriol. Children are brave, strong, and celebrated when they come out as transgender. They get harassed, demeaned, and censored when they speak out about their regret or their journey back to living as their biological sex.

Chloe continued, “It’s happening to children all over the U.S., all over the West, and it’s spreading all over the world. I want to be able to create a precedent for other people who have been in my situation to find justice for themselves.” Cole told Carlson she started her transition at the age of 13. Carlson asked Cole if she believed the doctors when they told her she could become a boy. She said she did and that her parents believed them also.

Cole came out as transgender at the age of 12 after suffering from feelings of gender confusion since the age of nine. After Cole told her pediatrician and her parents, the family sought professional help. Doctors immediately affirmed her desire to be a male without any questions or assessments of her psychological and emotional health. According to the Notice of Intent to Sue, Cole had additional diagnoses of ADHD and Disruptive Behavior Disorder at that time. The pending lawsuit is against physicians in the Kaiser Permanente Network.

When Carlson asked Cole about the treatments she received, Cole shared, “When I was 15 years old, I had a double mastectomy. They removed both of my breasts, and I will never have them back. As an adult, I never will be able to breastfeed whatever children I will have. I don’t even know if, because I was put on puberty blockers and testosterone at only 13 years old, I don’t know if I will be able to conceive a child naturally. I made an adult decision as a child.”

Cole says now she is devastated by what happened to her during treatment. She says the loss of her female physique and the other open questions are tough for her to deal with. Cole also asserts she has other health issues linked to the treatments she received, describing herself as “quite sickly.” According to the filing, she suffers from high red blood cells after taking testosterone. This condition creates an increased risk for cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease, and death.

Cole also has physical characteristics that are irreversible other than the double mastectomy. The filing asserts, “Her voice is now a lower pitch and is not as feminine, which greatly troubles her. Several of her female physical attributes were negatively affected, causing her extreme emotional distress. This includes the loss of her otherwise healthy breasts and the stunted development of the female curvature of her body and face.” Cole also suffers distress about the potential for future health conditions related to cross-sex hormone therapy.

With obvious frustration, Carlson asked Dhillon how what happened to Cole could be legal. She responded, “The Center for American Liberty, which is representing Chloe here, believes it is illegal.” The filing alleges malpractice and mutilation based on a complete failure of informed consent for Cole and her parents and is rooted in available research. “We intend to stop it, and we want to hear from other people who have these problems as well. We intend to shut these barbaric and unnatural practices down.”

WATCH the entire segment:

Chloe Cole and Harmeet Dhillon Announce Major Lawsuit from Center for American Liberty on Vimeo.