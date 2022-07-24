Will Traffickers Targeting Children With Deadly Fentanyl Finally Make President Biden Do Something About the Border?

Under President Biden, America set a distressing record in which more Americans have died of drug overdoses than at any other point in history. Some Americans, especially young adults, believed they were taking medications other than the ones that killed them. As the use of prescription drugs, rather than street drugs, climbed over the last two generations, the drug trade adapted. Then they started lacing the pills with fentanyl.

Xanax, a drug used to treat panic attacks and anxiety, is popular, along with opioids like Percocet and Vicodin. Various law enforcement agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), issued warnings that the pills people purchase, believing they are one of those prescription drugs, are increasingly laced with fentanyl. According to the DEA fact sheet:

Criminal drug networks are mass-producing fake pills and falsely marketing them as legitimate prescription pills to deceive the American public.

Counterfeit pills are easy to purchase, widely available, often contain fentanyl or methamphetamine, and can be deadly.

Fake prescription pills are easily accessible and often sold on social media and e-commerce platforms, making them available to anyone with a smartphone, including minors.

Many counterfeit pills are made to look like prescription opioids such as oxycodone (Oxycontin®, Percocet®), hydrocodone (Vicodin®), and alprazolam (Xanax®); or stimulants like amphetamines (Adderall®).

The DEA labs found that four in ten counterfeit pills contain a deadly dose of fentanyl. The agency acknowledged that fake pills with the fatal substance included often come from Mexico. In any case, the fentanyl used to make them stateside comes over the southern border. The DEA reported seizing enough of the drug in 2021 to provide a lethal dose to every American.

The approach used to counterfeit pills has now been stepped up to target young children. Fresno County in California shared news of the latest trend:

Fentanyl-laced candy is the newest opioid trend targeting our children and has now made its way to California. Each piece of candy can be potentially lethal. Please inform your children of the dangers of fentanyl. pic.twitter.com/Tb6JKEjqbe — County of Fresno (@FresnoCountyCA) July 20, 2022

While the gummy bears may target the edibles market for marijuana users, drug traffickers can use almost any candy. They lace the authentic products with fentanyl. The DEA can provide information to the public about distinguishing counterfeit pills from the real deal, but traffickers can corrupt any loose candy with dangerous substances. Candy laced with THC, the active chemical in marijuana, is sold on Etsy. The methods for distribution of some innocuous-looking yet deadly Jolly Ranchers are endless.

The base ingredients used to make fentanyl have been coming to Mexico from China for years. According to Jaeson Jones, retired captain of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, the cartel’s ties go so deep with China that there is intermarriage between the groups. One cartel had hired chemists to find a formulation of fentanyl that has precursors readily available in Mexico to diversify their supply chain and make them less dependent on China. These facts are well known and predate the Biden administration.

The idea of deceiving Americans into ingesting a lethal dose of a drug is entirely consistent with China’s strategy of Unrestricted Warfare. In simple terms, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will engage in and support drug trafficking, terrorism, political warfare, deception, and other means to avoid a traditional military conflict. They found a willing partner in the international criminal organizations that run our 2,000-mile southern border and traffic anything that can make a profit.

I recall a friend from Israel telling me that Palestinian terrorists would target children with colorful party balloons with innocuous messages like “Happy Birthday.” The militants booby-trapped the balloons with bombs. Now our children are being offered colorful candy that looks like the brands they have always eaten, targeted by an evil that the Biden administration allows to cross our border. As the cartels distract our agents with ever larger groups of migrants, they ferret the drugs across the border just downriver. The Department of Homeland Security knows this trick, yet under President Biden, it will do nothing to secure the border.

It is past time to begin calling things by their names. President Biden’s open border policy allows the Mexican cartels, in partnership with the CCP, to murder our children and young adults through poisoning. It is neither racist nor xenophobic to point this out and demand action to close the border. Until then, every overdose that kills a young adult or a child who thought he or she was taking a prescription pill or eating a piece of candy falls squarely on Joe Biden’s shoulders.