Is the COVID Pandemic Is Over? A New Poll Has a Surprising Answer

A new Gallup survey finds that only three in 10 Americans think the pandemic is over. But, by a purely scientific measure in the United States, it sure seems like the worst is over. New cases have been in steady decline since late March, with a few regional spikes. Many retailers have abandoned mask mandates where they are allowed, and restaurants are essentially back to full capacity where restrictions are completely lifted.

And none of the doomsday scenarios happened. Not when Governor Brian Kemp decided to reopen Georgia to the dismay and criticism of everyone from President Trump to MSNBC. Despite unchecked border crossings, Governor Greg Abbott’s so-called Neanderthal decision to end mask Texas mandates did not lead to a catastrophe. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has constantly confounded critics. And some states that never closed, such as South Dakota and Utah, never stopped living normally.

Yet, according to a Gallup poll, only 29% feel as if the pandemic is over. The poll was taken between June 14-20 just as summer is ramping up.

A few surprises in the data. Younger Americans score the lowest on the question. There is also not as big a difference regionally as one might expect. The south is a region that has been in the process of or fully reopened the longest and the optimism is not significantly more prevalent.

It’s not too surprising that men feel COVID-19 is over at higher rates than women. Or that Republicans seem to be the most optimistic with a 53-point difference between them and Democrats. One could assume this may have something to do with a person’s media diet, but Democrats should really take some comfort. Surveys showed previously that people on the Right had more accurate assessments of the risks of severe illness and death.

Even though 89% of Americans feel the COVID-19 situation is getting better and a majority report their life is not being affected much at all, they still say the pandemic is not over. Only 23% say their life is not largely back to normal, so one would think they would also feel the pandemic is pretty much over. But they do not.

Yet air travel reached 75% of pre-pandemic levels over Memorial Day weekend. Disneyland dropped pandemic rules on June 15, and experienced huge crowds and long lines. Spring break came to Florida beaches without any significant issues and it not clear the travelers were practicing a whole lot of social distancing. I have been to restaurants at capacity in Virginia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, and Georgia in the last few months. I am looking for the people convinced we are still in the midst of a pandemic and have trouble picking them out.

A full 65% of respondents say healthy people need to get back to normal rather than staying home. This position is smart since transmission in the household is significantly higher than out in public for the most part. And outdoors is one of the safest places you can be.