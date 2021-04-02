Here's What Biden Should Do if He Really Wants Good-Paying Union Jobs Now

President Joe Biden has spent his entire presidency pandering to the AFL-CIO. The American Rescue Plan paid off multi-employer union pensions that were mismanaged for decades with taxpayer dollars for the first time in history. In his infrastructure speech, Biden asked Congress to send the PRO Act to his desk. This legislation is a naked attempt to increase union density, thereby increasing total union dues so these organizations can fund Democrat campaigns with more money than they already do.

The only time Biden obviously upset AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka was when he canceled the Keystone XL pipeline and put thousands of union workers on the unemployment line. The jobs Biden promised in his infrastructure plan will take years to materialize because of the project permitting process. Here’s an idea. There is a project underway and failing to complete it causes national security and humanitarian crises.

I’m talking about the border wall.

Biden abruptly stopped construction at the border, causing several problems. According to Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, cartels are using the infrastructure prepared to construct the wall. They use the empty roads and paths built for workers and equipment to navigate the border in previously difficult locations to traverse. These organizations are actually using materials purchased by the U.S. taxpayer to build bridges and other structures to assist them in trafficking humans, illegal drugs, and other contraband.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) gave a great visual representation of this issue during a border visit, showing a gaping hole and unused raw materials. He summarized by saying, “It makes no sense to build a wall with a hole in it.”

This is dumb, even by the standards of the federal government. You won’t believe this…. pic.twitter.com/N7cr3WPdKr — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 19, 2021

No, sir, it does not, unless you are President Biden. Fox News is reporting that the border wall “pause” is costing taxpayers $1 million every month because migrants are streaming through the holes Graham pointed out:

From Texas to California, unfinished sections of the wall have become convenient gateways for migrants to enter the U.S. Near the gaps, Border agents park their vehicles to monitor the access points. Smugglers send groups of asylum seekers through the gaps to overwhelm the agents. When agents leave to intercept or apprehend one group, another group scampers across. “It’s insane,” said an agent attending to a group of 13 Brazilian migrants apprehended Tuesday near a 100-foot gap in the fence in Otay Mesa, Ca. “The project is ¾ done. At least, they should be allowed to tie together the primary fence. Otherwise, we’re trying to catch these people in the worst possible place. It’s just sucking our manpower.”

When Biden halted construction, he ordered DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to recommend continuing building, modifying the plan, or terminating the project within 60 days. It is not surprising that Mayorkas’ report is overdue as the department deals with an unprecedented surge of unaccompanied children who are being held in detainment centers and stacked like burritos wrapped in tinfoil in other facilities.

Sending union workers to the border to close the holes in the wall is a win-win situation. The gaping holes would be closed, discouraging migrants from making the journey and relying on heartless transnational criminal organizations to do so. Maybe fewer children would get tossed into the Rio Grande. It would also prevent special interest aliens from countries with strong ties to terrorism from entering the country. Former border intelligence professional Jaeson James has warned that the migration is global, with people from all over the globe arriving in the Darien Gap in Panama. The cartels will happily cart them over the border for a price.

As it stands now, the government is still paying contractors engaged in building the wall:

Meanwhile, the tab footed by taxpayers keeps running up. No work is getting done and experts say canceling those valid contracts – while legal – costs a million dollars a month and the government could end up paying more to cancel the contracts than complete them. “The contractor hasn’t stopped receiving money, even though they’re not working for two months. The contractors are being paid because they have resources, workers, equipment, materials that can’t be redeployed because they’re still on contract to build a project,” said Associated General Contractors of America’s Brian Turnmail.

It seems like a no-brainer for Biden. Good-paying jobs, and better security, all while we stop wasting taxpayer dollars. But don’t hold your breath.