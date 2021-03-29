Biden's Border Cover-Up Continues as Staffer Blocks Senator From Seeing Migrants in the Facility

Joe Biden’s border mess became a cover-up about a week ago. At that point, the administration began actively blocking media from reporting on conditions inside the taxpayer-funded facilities housing thousands of illegal migrants. In the days prior, it had begun installing holding facilities in towns and cities around Texas and other border states without working with either the relevant state or local officials, according to Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas). Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) got around the Biden censorship by releasing photos from inside border facilities to Axios.

Over the weekend, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other elected officials toured the border. Coyotes reportedly heckled them, taunting them saying no matter what is done, they will be smuggling — trafficking — people across the border anyway.

Sen. Cruz attempted to capture video inside the border facility in Donna, Texas. A Biden staffer, clearly repeating phrases from a script, blocked him.

How far is Joe Biden going to stop the American people from seeing inside the Donna CBP facility? Biden sent a political operative from DC to block our cameras and even threatened another senator to obstruct legitimate congressional oversight. pic.twitter.com/vHT2U7Nh1z — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 28, 2021

The unnamed Biden staff employee blocked the current senator from Texas, the state most directly impacted by the border mess, from seeing what’s happening.

Taxpayers deserve to know what is happening inside that facility. Taxpayers also deserve to know this staffer’s name and position. Who is she, what’s her job title, and who is her supervisor? Cruz appears to recognize her as a senior advisor who was hired two weeks ago. By whom, and specifically for what?

Sen. Cruz appeared on Fox on Sunday and described what he saw.

“The Donna facility where that video you just showed was taken, the Donna facility is this giant tent city that they’ve built. It’s massive. It’s designed to hold a thousand people but under Covid restrictions, its capacity is 250. It right now has over 4,000 people in it. It is at a 1,500% capacity and that meant you saw in these cages children, little boys and little girls, side by side, they’re not 6-feet apart,” Cruz said on Sunday. “In that facility, children are testing positive for Covid at roughly a 10% rate,” he said.

The Biden administration is considering imposing some type of “COVID passport” on Americans, and it requires anyone visiting the country legally to show proof of a negative COVID test or vaccination. It’s making no such requirements of those crossing the border illegally. They appear to be above the law, with Joe Biden’s full blessing.