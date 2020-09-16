The Daily Wire Is Leaving Los Angeles for Greener Pastures

The Daily Wire is pulling up stakes and moving out of Los Angeles. According to a post on its Facebook page, the site is leaving the Golden State for greener pastures:

Jeremy Boreing, the co-founder of the conservative media company, told Deadline that there are several reasons for the move. Lifestyle is undoubtedly a factor, along with the political environment in the state:

Boreing, who has lived in Los Angeles for the past 20 years, blamed city leadership for failing to address the ongoing urban problems, and also cited the state’s high income taxes. “The dream of California and the weather were enough to draw us all here and keep us here, even when it was hard,” he said. “But it’s hubris to think you can keep making it worse and worse for people and that somehow the idea of temperate winters will be enough to make them stay forever.”

He revealed that he plans to relocate to Nashville in November and expects about 80% of the staff to make the move. It is not clear if the Daily Wire’s high-profile hosts — Ben Shapiro, Andrew Klavan, and Michael Knowles — will also be going to Nashville. Host Matt Walsh currently works remotely for the Los Angeles-based company.

Since the Daily Wire has a relatively young staff, moving to a place with lower housing costs and better quality of life makes sense. Many staffers are in the age range where they are starting and raising families, and the cost of living in Los Angeles is prohibitive for many.

Boreing shared that the company had looked at Texas as a possible destination, but Nashville has the creative infrastructure the company needs. Nashville has been referred to by some as “Hollywood East.” Perhaps this was a play on a small East Nashville neighborhood dubbed “Little Hollywood”:

No one seems to know exactly why, but about 15 Spanish Colonial Revival homes were built in the 1920s and 30s in a small hilly neighborhood in East Nashville that backs up to the Shelby Golf Course. The architectural style was popular in the early 20th century, most notably in iconic California neighborhoods such as Hollywood and Beverly Hills. So the East Nashville area picked up the nickname, “Little Hollywood.’’ To add to the historic glamour, former residents include the Everly Brothers, Marty Robbins, Alabama guitarist Larry Hanson and session guitarist Grady Martin.

Realtor Jane Campbell outlined her California-to-Las Vegas-to-Nashville move in a blog. She mentioned everything from how inexpensive it is to register your car to the explosive growth and renovation of the area. She also noted Music City is not just for country music fans. It may be the home of the Grand Ole Opry, but Nashville is teeming with musicians from all genres.

Perhaps the best thing she noted was the emphasis on balance. As someone mostly raised in New York, I encountered this change upon moving south. I remember tapping my foot, impatient waiting for a Walmart cashier to have a detailed and friendly conversation with the customer in front of me. Now, I value these pleasant exchanges and the genuine emphasis on leisure time.

Campbell:

I came to TN by way of Las Vegas (I know, [ew]!). My husband and I had made two successful careers by sheer hard work, but our lives had taken a toll. We were living to work. No time to enjoy family or friends. We never even had time to make friends. Moving to the South and TN changed all that. We are still hard workers, but family time, not work time is more valued here in the South. As an employer, this does have its downfalls, but once you have embraced this notion that jobs just don’t compare to family, life changes for the good. The first year living in TN, we enjoyed more cook-outs, bonfires, dinners, and outings with neighbors and our kids than we ever did anywhere else. The kid is sick? It’s your duty to take care of them and folks don’t make you feel guilty for doing so… because they are doing the same! My husband who works in hospitality has spent almost every holiday with us for the past few years, and never once did that happen outside TN, where holidays were vital money-making days not a time to be spent with family. Yes, families will flourish here and it’s a refreshing change experienced by the many, not the few.

If Shapiro makes a move to Nashville, he may have to slow down his notoriously fast speech. At least with The Daily Wire staff, Tennessee residents who like their red-state have one less worry. We can be pretty sure the voting habits of the team will not disrupt the current order. It is always difficult to understand why some people move to states like Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, and Texas and then vote for the same policies that ruined the blue state they left.

As a southerner by choice, I’ll issue a hearty welcome to the southeast to Boreing and The Daily Wire staff. It’s a significant change, but one that is well worth it.