Illinois Sheriff Strikes Back on Assault Weapons Ban, Takes Stand to Protect Citizens' 2A Rights

Over the years, I’ve penned dozens of stories about some of America’s best pro-Constitution law enforcement leaders. However, today is extra special as I have the honor of drawing deserved attention to my own local law enforcement leader, Monroe County, Ill., Sheriff Neal Rohlfing.

On Tuesday, Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a piece of ridiculously anti-Constitutional legislation called the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” The bill, passed by the Illinois General Assembly, is described as an “assault weapons ban.”

But it’s so much worse. It has absolutely nothing to do with protecting anyone other than the criminals who continue to commit crimes while further eroding the ability of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves, their families, and their property. It’s enough to make a person nauseous.

Illinois State Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) was one of the Illinois Republicans who stated the obvious during debates over the bill’s language.

“People who break the law, people who commit violent crime are not going to register their firearms, are not going to turn in their magazines. This will not stop that crime. What will happen is law-abiding gun owners will be yet again impacted by laws in this General Assembly, yet again have their Second Amendment rights restrained,” Windhorst said.

The legislation, known formally as House Bill 5471, effectively strips the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens across the state while ignoring the root of the vast majority of gun violence incidents, which occur in dangerous, Democrat-led cities like Chicago, where criminals have free rein and have no interest in following silly, ineffective gun control laws.

CBS News noted:

Speaker Welch (D-Hillside) said the legislation bans the sale, delivery, and purchase of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines in Illinois. Long guns will be limited to 10 rounds per magazine and handguns cannot have more than 15 rounds. Those already owning guns on the assault weapons list will be allowed to keep them, but would have to register them with the Illinois State Police.

PJ Media’s Lincoln Brown added:

But there is a catch for those gun owners who have been “grandfathered” in: those guns must be registered with the Illinois State Police. The bill expedites the process for universal background checks but does not change the age for Firearm Owner ID cards.

Enter Sheriff Rohlfing.

He joined a growing number of Illinois sheriffs who still believe in the U.S. Constitution and the rights afforded by it to law-abiding citizens. In a viral Facebook post, Sheriff Rohlfing made it crystal clear that residents of the county he protects — Monroe County — will not be subject to the asinine requirements and penalties put forth in HB 5471.

Like many others in my local area, I felt an immediate sense of pride upon reading a statement Sheriff Rohlfing released after the governor signed the bill:

Part of my duties that I accepted upon being sworn into office was to protect the rights provided to all of us, in the Constitution. One of those enumerated rights is the right of the people to keep and bear arms provided under the 2nd Amendment. The right to keep and bear arms for defense of life, liberty and property is regarded as an inalienable right by the people. I, among many others, believe that HB 5471 is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution.

But the final paragraph of his press release made it known that Sheriff Rohlfing walks the walk.

Therefore, as the custodian of the jail and chief law enforcement official for Monroe County, that neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State, nor will be arresting or housing law abiding individuals that have been arrested solely with non-compliance of this Act.

Read the complete statement from Sheriff Rohlfing below:

Southern Illinois sheriff vows to protect 2A rights of county citizens after governor signs HB 5471. Full statement from Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing via the Monroe County Sheriff's Office FB page. pic.twitter.com/OpNUqD7pwU — Ryan Ledendecker (@LedStorms) January 12, 2023

Thankfully, HB 5471 is already being challenged across the state, especially in Southern Illinois, which, for the uninformed, is practically an entirely separate state from the Chicago-controlled north.

Rohlfing’s supporters reacted with overwhelming gratitude for his vow to protect their Second Amendment rights in response to the Democrats’ continued attempt to chip away at them.

“THANK YOU Sheriff Neal Rohlfing for protecting our Country and the citizens of our county’s constitutional rights!! This is only one of the many reasons that we stand beside you!!” one user wrote.

“This is GREAT news Sheriff Rohlfing! Thank you for taking a stand with the citizens of Monroe County, as well as the United States of America! I appreciate the transparency of your office, as well as the honesty on your stance on this matter!” another user said.

Another user added: “This is why you got my vote. Thank you, sir!”

And sheriff, you’ll continue to receive my vote, too.

Taking a stand like this, especially in these insane political times, isn’t easy. But nothing worth fighting for ever is.