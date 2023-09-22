World’s Worst Philanthropist Honors Our Second-Worst President

When you think of Jimmy Carter and his disastrous presidency, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? Galloping inflation? The energy crisis? The national “malaise”? Appeasement of the Soviets? Appeasement of the Palestinian jihadis?

All that and more can be said about Carter’s sorry record as president, topped only lately by the frankly anti-American Biden regime, but as far as the world’s worst and scariest philanthropist, Bill Gates, is concerned, none of that is President Cornpone’s greatest achievement. The Gates Foundation has just awarded Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter with a lifetime achievement award for their “near-eradication of guinea worm disease.”

No, I am not making this up. Atlanta’s WSB reported Wednesday that America’s second-worst president, Jimmy Carter, and his wife Rosalyn “have been awarded for their lifetime of philanthropy and leadership with a lifetime achievement award from the Gates Foundation.” By “philanthropy and leadership,” of course, the Gates Foundation means “sanctimony and globalism.”

The award that Mr. and Mrs. Peanut got is called the Goalkeepers Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Gates Foundation explained why they deserved this illustrious and coveted honor: “From the near-eradication of guinea worm disease to their work for peace and democracy, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s trailblazing leadership has made a difference for the world. We’re thrilled to give them the Goalkeepers Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Well, yeah, Carter certainly has made a difference in the world. He weakened America on the world stage in what turned out to be the final stages of the Cold War, which his successor, Ronald Reagan, brought to a close by abandoning Carter’s policies of appeasement. He emboldened genocidal Palestinian jihadis by forcing Israel to accept the fiction of Palestinian nationality and make numerous other concessions in the widely and unjustly hailed Camp David Accords. He embodied pusillanimity as he adopted the pose of the self-righteous schoolmarm, scolding America to turn down the thermostat in response to a fictional energy crisis (created by a forest of regulations that Reagan cleared away, thus ending the crisis).

Political cartoonists of the day took to portraying Carter as a tiny man seated in a massive presidential chair; throughout his presidency, the conviction grew among Americans that he was just too small a man for the job. Thus it is fitting that Bill Gates would look up from his efforts to depopulate America and the world and decide that the great achievement for which Jimmy Carter ought to be remembered and honored is the “near-eradication of guinea worm disease.” Maybe it takes one worm to eradicate another.

After all, what else could the Gates Foundation say? That Carter emboldened and strengthened America’s enemies, as has nearly every president who has followed him into the Oval Office? That the “malaise” for which Carter wagged his finger at Americans has now become the official policy of the Biden regime? That regime appears bent on removing every source of comfort and happiness from American lives and leaving us riding stinking, jam-packed electric buses on the way home from our joyless jobs to our overcrowded, dilapidated, crime-ridden yet high-rent apartment blocks, where a revolting meal of bugs awaits us.

Carter set the ball rolling toward that dystopian future when he called upon Americans to swelter in the summertime and freeze in the winter so as to address a crisis he created. Half a century later, the America-Last successors of Carter are preparing to force Americans to take similar steps to solve the fake crisis of “climate change” as Merrick Garland’s Gestapo is poised to put dissidents on terror watch lists.

The father of the dystopia we already enjoy is Jimmy Carter, and so he is more deserving of an award from the sinister and dystopia-minded Gates Foundation than anyone else, with the possible exception of Old Joe Biden himself. But hey, there’s always next year to honor the conscienceless kleptocrat who now sits in the Oval Office.

If Gates does honor Old Joe, he could throw in a new award also: the Jimmy Carter Award, given to the president of the United States who damages the country the most while crowing about how much he has accomplished and smugly hectoring the American people to look up his works and hail him for his magnificence. Who would have thought that Jimmy Carter, of all people, would become the paradigmatic president in our Age of Absurdity? But here we are.