Dementia or Disrespect? You’ll Never Believe What Biden Did When He Met with Netanyahu

On Wednesday, Old Joe Biden finally invited Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House, after refusing to do so for nearly nine months while his regime did everything it could to undermine the Israeli prime minister. The invitation came as Netanyahu met with the alleged president at the UN, and the two sat down for their first chat of Biden’s alleged presidency.

Any meeting with Biden these days, however, will have its bizarre and inexplicable elements, and this one was no different. As the leader of the world’s lone Jewish state began speaking, Old Joe bizarrely took the opportunity to make the sign of the cross. Calculated disrespect? Galloping dementia? We’ll likely never know, for, as usual, the sycophantic leftist press corps is not on the job.

BREAKING: Meeting on the sidelines of the @UN in New York, @POTUS — at the outset of remarks by Israeli Prime Minister @netanyahu as the two sat before the U.S. and Israeli flags — oddly performed the sign of the cross, a ritual Christian gesture. Mr. Biden read from notecards;… pic.twitter.com/MmwQHICVAk — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) September 20, 2023

What was Old Joe trying to do? Was this an innocent sign of Biden’s much-ballyhooed and utterly cynical Catholic piety, albeit randomly displayed? Was it a considered insult to a Jewish man with whom Biden has been publicly at odds? Was it a deliberate demonstration of contempt for a man Old Joe clearly hates and a nation he has tried in numerous ways to weaken? Or was it simply yet another sign of the regime chief’s galloping dementia? Or all of the above?

To put into perspective how odd this is, imagine if Trump had made the sign of the cross as he was meeting with Netanyahu. There would have been a new round of “Trump is an antisemite” articles in the establishment media. The ADL would have issued another in their long series of furious denunciations of the Bad Orange Man. The gesture would have been portrayed as a recrudescence of the bad old days of blood libels and false accusations against the Jews that culminated in the Holocaust. When Biden does it, on the other hand, no one sees it.

Whatever it was, Biden certainly didn’t make the sign of the cross when he met with his friend Mahmoud Abbas. And he has made it recently in the context of denunciations of his enemies. On Labor Day, according to the Daily Mail, the Kleptocrat-In-Chief was speaking in Philadelphia: “As he gave shout-outs to some of the other Democratic politicians in the crowd, an attendee yelled up at him that Biden, 80, would live until 90, prompting the president to do the sign of the cross over his chest.” Biden then proceeded to denounce Trump while touting his own supposed achievements as president.

Nor was that the first time. Back in Sept. 2021, Biden made the sign of the cross at an event for his socialist comrade Gavin Newsom, who was facing a recall election in the California Socialist Republic. Old Joe likened Newsom’s opponent, Larry Elder, to Trump, and then said, “All of you know that last year I got to run against the real Donald Trump.” According to Newsweek, the mendacious corruptocrat “then made the sign of the cross, a common gesture among Roman Catholics that is sometimes used as a way to ward off evil.”

In a similar vein last March, the Huffington Post claimed that Biden “drew laughs” by bringing up Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga): “Speaking at an event in Virginia Beach, the president asked the audience if they remembered her howls during his State of the Union speech, when she repeatedly interrupted with shouts of ‘liar!’ Biden resisted the temptation to strike back with a barb of his own and made the sign of the cross instead.”

So is Old Joe in the habit of making the sign of the cross when thinking about those whom he hates and wishes to destroy? Is that what was on his mind at the UN on Wednesday as he sat with Benjamin Netanyahu? No “journalist” will dare ask Old Joe or Karine Jean-Pierre about this bizarre incident, which was just one of an ever-growing number of indications that whatever is going on in his befogged mind, this man is not fit even to be pretending to be president of the United States. If it gets any coverage at all, it will only be as part of efforts to buttress the sagging narrative that this arrogant pro-transgender madness, pro-abortion fanatic is actually a humble man of deep faith who prays for strength and wisdom every chance he gets.

Yeah, sure, Joe. And I’m Pope Francis. But meanwhile, you owe Benjamin Netanyahu an apology, or at the very least an explanation.