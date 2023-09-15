Biden's Jewish Again. What Will He Become Next?

Who, really, is Old Joe Biden? A senescent corruptocrat pretending to be president in order to further the interests of a sinister band of shadowy globalists? Well, yeah. But besides that, he is whoever you want him to be, or whatever he thinks you want him to be, if you have a vote to give him or you can further his political or financial ambitions. On Thursday, Biden declared that he was “raised in the synagogues.” Sure he was. Biden, who makes cynical opportunists look naïve and innocent, is the great shape-shifter, becoming exactly like whomever he is talking to at any given moment. Unless, of course, you’re one of the hated “MAGA Republicans.”

RNC Research posted the audio on X Thursday. Biden was “on a call with rabbis before the Jewish High Holy Days,” and told them weakly: “I, uh, uh, you might say, raised in, uh, the, uh, synagogues of my state. You think I’m kidding — I’m not. But back in Wilmington, Delaware, Beth Shalom was the home of countless friends for me.” When this appallingly dishonest individual insists that he isn’t kidding, he is usually lying. On the other hand, whenever he says anything at all, he is usually lying.

Biden, on a call with rabbis before the Jewish High Holy Days: "I was, you might say, raised in the synagogues of my state. You think I'm kidding — I'm not" pic.twitter.com/qGM1MkQGgX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 15, 2023

Old Joe has lied in exactly this way many times before. In Sept. 2022, he told a Jewish audience, “I probably, uh, went to shul more than many of you did… I’m a practicing Catholic but I’d go to services on Saturday and Sunday. You think I’m kidding.” No, Joe, as always, I think you’re lying. And Catholic Joe isn’t just Jewish. He said in Jan. 2023: “I may be a practicing Catholic, but I used to go to 7:30 mass every morning in high school and then in college, before I went to the black church. Not a joke.” He is not only a man of many religions, but of at least two nationalities: in Oct. 2022, Biden sputtered, “I, uh, I, uh, was sort of raised, uh, in the Puerto Rican community at home, politically.”

So if someone were foolish enough to believe what Biden says, his weekends were extraordinarily busy. On Saturday, he would go to mass, as he says he did every day, and also attended Jewish services. Then on Sunday, he would go to mass, presumably at 7:30 a.m., and then almost immediately to Jewish services again; of course, the schedule might have changed in the intervening years, but Congregation Beth Shalom in Wilmington now lists a 9 a.m. Sunday morning service. At some point on Sunday, he would also attend a black church. And despite going to daily mass, attending college, and going to two religious services on Saturday and three on Sunday, he found the time to show up frequently at Puerto Rican community events.

Somehow amid all this, Biden found time to become Greek as well; in 2009, he proclaimed himself “an honorary Greek” and explained that “my first election, the Greek community elected me.” When he began pretending to be president, he declared: “We haven’t had a Greek in the White House, but now we have Joe Bidenopoulos.”

At a Greek Independence Day celebration at the White House in March 2023, the cheerful liar expanded on this in his trademark semi-coherent fashion, claiming that “my Greek-American constituents in Delaware sometimes refer to me as — the man sitting behind you, Father, who helped me my very first campaign — directly behind you — was — the nickname I got early on when I won by 3,200 votes in — for the Senate seat when I was 29 years old is because — started calling me ‘Joe Bidenopoulos’ because — [laughter] — oh, you think I’m kidding. I’m not — I’m not joking. Am I? I’m not joking. Because of the overwhelming support from the Greek-American community.” He even claimed to make the sign of the cross in the Greek Orthodox, rather than the Roman Catholic, fashion because “I’ve been hanging around — and it’s all your fault.” Right, Joe.

And now, just six months later, Old Joe is Jewish again. It’s simple: if this shockingly corrupt ward-heeler thinks that your briefcase contains enough cash or votes, Joe Biden will take on your own nationality as well. The White House could hold a sweepstakes: what race, gender, and nationality will Old Joe take on next? It could be yours! If and only if, that is, you come across with the goods.