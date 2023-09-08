Pelosi Says She’s Running Again in a Statement That You Have to See to Believe

The Once and Possibly Future Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, has announced that she is getting ready for another two years at the taxpayer trough, and she released a brief statement explaining why. Of course, she couldn’t say anything about making a killing in the stock market or continuing to work for the imprisonment of the Biden regime’s chief political opponent, so she had to be a bit imaginative. And oh boy, was she.

Pelosi’s statement, which she published on Twitter/X at noon on Friday, read in full:

Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote. -Nancy

You gotta hand it to Pelosi’s staff. This simple fifty-one-word statement is a veritable Gettysburg Address of cynicism, disingenuousness, and deception. “Now more than ever” — Why? Pelosi has gushed about Old Joe Biden and his sinister regime, keeping a straight face as she hailed “the historic progress Democrats are forging for the people — under the leadership of the great president of the United States, Joe Biden.” She even added that Biden was “just perfect!”

So isn’t San Francisco enjoying the benefits of this glorious regime? Apparently not, although Pelosi doesn’t explain why somehow “San Francisco values” have been suffering, or why the city is in need of any “recovery.” Recovery during the regime of this “perfect” president? It’s puzzling indeed, as are the “San Francisco values” that are apparently imperiled. What are San Francisco values? Improbably steep hills? LGBTQ dogmatism and transgender madness? Pooping in the streets?

Whatever they are, they need “recovery,” and that presents yet another problem if you’re thinking about the actual meaning of Pelosi’s statement, which she is evidently hoping you aren’t. Nancy Pelosi has been a member of the House of Representatives since 1987. So if there is trouble in her district, it’s safe to say that after thirty-six years, it’s her responsibility, and if her district needs any “recovery,” it’s from Nancy Pelosi herself. How can this woman claim to spearhead San Francisco’s “recovery” if it is in the shape it’s in because of the policies she has advocated?

Has Nancy Pelosi been in Congress for over three and a half decades only to have her wishes thwarted at every turn, but by golly, if San Franciscans will just give her a nineteenth term in Congress, she’ll get it right this time and turn the city around?

Then there is the business about showing the world that our flag is still there. Which flag does Pelosi mean? The stars and stripes or the LGBTQETC rainbow flag that seems much dearer to the hearts of doctrinaire leftists all over the country, who tend to view patriotism as revolting, declassé, and even a sign of Trumpian insurrectionism?

If she means the American flag, it’s an exceedingly strange statement. Pelosi has been an America-Last globalist internationalist as long as there have been such people in the corridors of power; now she’s flying the flag? If she were a representative from a red state, one might surmise that she was feigning patriotism in order to get votes, but the lady is from San Francisco. She doesn’t have to pretend to love America to get the votes of San Franciscans.

The only part that made any sense was her determination to guarantee “liberty and justice for ALL.” That means total liberty for drag queens to groom children in primary schools and justice for one Donald J. Trump, albeit not for Hunter Biden and certainly not for the Pelosis themselves, all of whom are card-carrying members of the Leftists Who Are Above the Law Club.

Pelosi concludes by “respectfully” asking her constituents for their votes; then the octogenarian power broker who is only marginally more coherent than Old Joe Biden signs off with a girlish “Nancy.” She needn’t have bothered with any of this. She could have tweeted: “I will be requiring my House seat for another two years, peasants. Your vote is expected” and San Franciscans, apparently bent on civic suicide, would have flocked to vote for her in similar numbers.

It was helpful, however, for Pelosi’s staff to give us this statement. It’s a bracing reminder of just how manipulative and dishonest the dominant left really is, and how little they think of those who have enabled their lavish lifestyles. Wouldn’t it be marvelous if San Franciscans threw Pelosi’s repulsive statement back in her face in Nov. 2024 and didn’t award her the coronation she expects? But that’s about as likely as California voting for the hated Trump.