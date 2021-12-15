Pelosi Ignores the Dumpster Fire, Claims Biden is 'Just Perfect'

Inflation is spiraling out of control, the Southern border is essentially nonexistent, Iran is growing more aggressive by the day, America is no longer energy independent, and COVID hysteria and authoritarianism keep on advancing, but at least one American couldn’t be happier: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Ketel One). In yet another episode of the Left’s long-running “Believe Me, Not Your Lying Eyes” show, Pelosi claimed that the Biden faux presidency, far from being the dumpster fire that everyone in the world can see that it is, has been “just perfect.” She didn’t even burst out laughing as she said it.

Pelosi was speaking Tuesday evening at a Democratic National Committee holiday celebration and gave the strong impression that she had been celebrating enthusiastically, maybe with a large number of toasts. “It’s wonderful to be here with all of you,” she began, “to celebrate the holidays and the historic progress Democrats are forging for the people — under the leadership of the great president of the United States, Joe Biden. And Vice President Kamala Harris.”

After that, Pelosi offered some barely coherent praise for the Democrat caucus, which she hailed for “understanding our why. Our why is to lift up all American families and to be able to just fight in every zip code, and [DNC Chairman] Jamie Harrison is leading the way on that.”

But Pelosi reserved her most extravagant and improbable praise for Old Joe Biden. Although she ignored the abundant evidence that he will very likely go down in history as the worst-ever president of the United States, Pelosi did actually begin by acknowledging some of the trouble the nation is in, without giving any hint that the responsibility for it lies with Old Joe: “And Mr. President, it is an honor and, of course, a pleasure to be here at this time of challenge — and with the coronavirus, the national insecurity for families, natural disasters.”

Yes, tough times, but we can relax: all shall be well and all manner of thing shall be well, because we have such a Great Leader, indeed, a Dear Leader: “Our country could not be more — it could not be better served, than with this most experienced, capable hands than yours, President Biden. He’s just perfect! The timing couldn’t be better.” Remembering then to stave off insinuations that she slighted The Greatest Vice President in the History of the Universe, Pelosi hastily added: “And Madam Vice President, we’re inspired by your work for the people as you continue to be a valuable partner to President Biden.”

Related: Pelosi: God Wants You to Shell Out for Climate Change

Pelosi is a wily political operative and longtime Washington insider. It strains credulity to think that she really believes President Dementia has been doing a terrific job playing president, but it is one-hundred-percent certain that she wants you and me to believe that she thinks Biden is doing a terrific job. The whole Democrat presentation to America, in fact, is one long Orwellian exercise in deception: Biden is a great president, in fact, “perfect.” White supremacists are the chief terror threat the nation faces today. Climate change is an existential threat, for which we need to commit economic suicide, but China does not. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, women will die, but the millions of women killed by abortion don’t matter. George Floyd was a Christlike figure who sacrificed his life for racial justice. Gas prices doubled after Biden shut the Keystone Pipeline, but it’s much more important that they went down by a nickel.

And on and on. Being a Leftist means denying the most basic evidence of our senses. Pelosi capped off her fact-free gushing over Biden and Harris by indulging in yet another Orwellian inversion of reality: the 2022 election, she said, will be “a historic time for our country. It’s not just about policy, it’s not about politics, it’s about patriotism. It’s about our country. It’s about our democracy being on the line. And that we have to work very hard — I’ve said to members, are you all making a decision to win the election? If so, we have to make every decision in favor of winning the election…to save our democracy.”

The Democrats: guardians of our “democracy,” which of course is not really a democracy at all, but a republic? Yet Pelosi is all in on the Democrats’ efforts to demonize and stigmatize their opponents as “white supremacists” and “insurrectionists” and essentially criminalize political dissent. The Democrats are the party of “patriotism,” when they wholeheartedly support rioters who screamed “Death to America” during the Summer 2020 riots? Madam Speaker, put that tumbler down!