On MSNBC, Leftist Radio Host Likens Trump to Osama bin Laden, Says He Should Die In Prison

Tucker Carlson recently revealed that in an interview that never aired before he was fired from Fox, the chief of the Capitol police, Steven Sund, told him that on Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol, “that crowd was filled with federal agents.” Mounting evidence that Jan. 6 was anything but an “insurrection” didn’t stop the Biden regime from indicting Trump again, however, and it didn’t stop far-left talking head Dean Obeidallah from likening Trump to Osama bin Laden and hoping he dies in prison. Yes, that’s how far the left is ratcheting up the hysteria against their bête noire.

Mediaite reported Sunday that Obeidallah, who hosts a tiresome leftist agitprop extravaganza on SiriusXM, was appearing on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” where his brand of fact-free frenzy has a ready and welcoming audience. The guest host, former Republican National Committee chairman and born-again leftist Michael Steele, asked Obeidallah about Ron DeSantis’ statement that “I don’t think it would be good for the country to have an almost 80-year-old former president go to prison.”

Not surprisingly, Obeidallah strenuously disagreed with DeSantis. First, he took a shot at the Florida governor’s chances for the Republican nomination: “Well, first of all, I don’t think Ron DeSantis is going to be making that he has no shot at this nomination. He’s gotten weaker, it seems, by the day.” Then Obeidallah began enthusiastically slinging the mud:

If Ron DeSantis wants to get some traction in the GOP, apparently to get the base excited, he should commit some crimes, maybe knock over a liquor store or, you know, rob a bank. Donald Trump has 74 felonies right now. Ron DeSantis has none, so Ron DeSantis, go up, incite an attack in a neighboring state like Georgia, their capital. Maybe you’ll get people.

This was a nasty dig even for a remorseless apparatchik such as Obeidallah, but it neatly illustrated the left’s strategy in pursuing these prosecutions in the first place. They’re trying to portray not just Trump, but all their opponents, as criminals, so as to take the wind out of the sails of any Republican who might dare to mount a law-and-order campaign as blue cities become increasingly lawless hellholes.

This strategy, of course, depends on Merrick Garland and his henchmen continuing to look the other way regarding the influence-peddling schemes of Old Joe and his crackhead son, but given the fact that Garland is as partisan and uninterested in justice and fair dealing as is Obeidallah, leftists have no worries on that front.

Obeidallah wasn’t finished spreading the sleaze. He added, “The idea of pardoning. We’re going to move on? Imagine that sentiment after 9/11, oh we’ll just let bin Laden, let’s just move on as a nation. We had a terrorist attack on our Capitol. January 6 is an act of domestic terrorism. That’s what FBI Director Christopher Wray testified the attack was.” As everyone knows, the corrupt and compromised Wray is an unimpeachable source!

“And everybody involved in that attack,” Obeidallah ranted on, “has to be held accountable. We don’t move on. We hold people accountable. So it never happens again. That’s an important point. Democrat or Republican, doesn’t matter.” In reality, of course, there is nothing bipartisan or nonpartisan about this: the ongoing prosecutions of Trump are part of the left’s efforts to stigmatize, criminalize, and silence dissent. Only Romneyite Republicans will be allowed a voice in the brave new world they’re envisioning.

Obeidallah, however, like numerous other leftists, has already convicted Trump of the fanciful charge of trying to overthrow the government, which even the Biden regime stopped short of charging him with. “You’re a president, you attempt a coup,” Obeidallah said, “incite a terrorist attack. You must go to prison. I think you should spend your last days in prison. Not to be cool, but as a message to anyone, even a democratic demagogue in the future. You can’t do this and get away with it because we believe in this democratic republic. I wish Republicans would join them. Let’s protect our republic and move on and fight over policy.”

Recently I was in conversation with another leftist pundit and asked him how he could think that Trump attempted a coup when he told Jan. 6 protesters to proceed “peacefully.” He said it was a “dog whistle.” That’s the level on which the left is operating these days and the kind of nonsense leftists expect us to accept. Trump should die in prison because of a “dog whistle,” which means he should have his reputation and life destroyed because of the left’s subjective perceptions and burning hatred of him. That’s the quality of the fare MSNBC viewers are getting every night. No wonder we’re in this fix.