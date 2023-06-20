YouTube Goes to Bat for Biden, Removes Jordan Peterson Interview of RFK Jr.

Leftists know what’s best for you. They know that better than you know it yourself. That’s why they have graciously and selflessly taken it upon themselves to decide what we may and may not see, hear, and read. If we were left to ourselves, we might make bad, self-destructive choices, as we did in 2016, when we elected Donald Trump president of the United States. Now the social media giants want very much for you to dislike Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and so YouTube has just taken down an interview he did with Jordan Peterson. If you saw what he actually said, you might end up voting for him instead of for Old Joe Biden, and that would never do.

Peterson posted video of the interview on Twitter, where it is still available, on June 5. It went up on YouTube as well. On Sunday, however, Kennedy tweeted: “What do you think … Should social media platforms censor presidential candidates? My conversation with @JordanBPeterson was deleted by @YouTube. Luckily you can watch it here on @Twitter (thank you @elonmusk). #Kennedy24.”

Getting right to the heart of the matter, Kennedy added: “Maybe you can help me figure out what ‘misinformation’ was in this interview. #letRFKspeak. Do you really need Big Tech censors to decide what you should hear? Or would you prefer to be treated as a competent adult who can listen to various viewpoints and come to his or her own conclusions? #letRFKspeak. It may be that @YouTube has broken no laws in this blatant interference in the electoral process. In that case, change will come only through public pressure. That’s democracy in action!”

He even issued a call to action: “If you want Youtube to be a modern-day public square rather than a propaganda outlet, then make a video and post it to @YouTube telling them what you think. #letRFKspeak.”

Peterson agreed with RFK Jr. that YouTube was blatantly doing its part to ensure that Old Joe’s path to renomination and four more years as Figurehead-In-Chief was as smooth as possible: “Now @YouTube has taken upon itself to actively interfere with a presidential election campaign @RobertKennedyJr.”

YouTube remained regally silent amid all this, only bothering to issue a bland, pro-forma statement on Monday: “We removed a video from the Jordan Peterson channel for violating YouTube’s general vaccine misinformation policy, which prohibits content that alleges that vaccines cause chronic side effects, outside of rare side effects that are recognized by health authorities.” This statement was Leftist elitism at its finest, for what is precisely at issue regarding RFK Jr.’s is whether or not they constitute “misinformation” at all.

YouTube’s statement is particularly poorly timed, as it comes in the immediate wake of the controversy between Joe Rogan and TV doctor Peter Hotez, a key vaccine propagandist. As Ben Bartee reported Sunday, Hotez lamented after Rogan’s own interview of RFK Jr. that “many actually believe this nonsense.” Rogan then invited Hotez to debate Kennedy: “Peter, if you claim what RFKjr is saying is ‘misinformation’ I am offering you $100,000.00 to the charity of your choice if you’re willing to debate him on my show with no time limit.”

Pledges from others drove that figure over $1.5 million, but Hotez steadfastly refused to debate. As far as Hotez and YouTube, as well as the rest of the Leftist intelligentsia, are concerned, the science is settled: the COVID-19 vaccines are beneficial, and anyone who says otherwise is a crank who is spreading “misinformation.”

Yet we have seen this game played before. Hunter Biden’s laptop was “misinformation” from the Russians, said 51 top intelligence analysts, until it became clear that the laptop was real and the intelligence experts were lying to us. Even YouTube restricted videos claiming that the 2020 presidential election was not entirely on the up-and-up until just a couple of weeks ago, when it suddenly began allowing this topic to be discussed again, far beyond any point at which the injustice that was committed could be remedied.

Meanwhile, the very people who were touting the vaccines most energetically had to revise their claims under the pressure of reality. Old Joe Biden initially promised that the vaccine would provide complete protection from COVID. Was that “misinformation”? Or was it accurate at the time and only became “misinformation” later?

Will YouTube now remove all the videos featuring Old Joe’s false promise because everyone now knows it is false? Or is it acting against RFK Jr. just because it is part of the Leftist establishment and he is an outsider who must not be allowed to become the Democrat nominee for president?

The Left’s paternalistic and elitist thirst for censorship is incoherent and insulting. Americans deserve to be able to hear RFK Jr. and make up their minds for themselves. Time to turn off YouTube.