Going Down with the Ship: Corrupt Ex-Fed Peter Strzok Insists Russian Collusion Investigation Was Honest

Peter Strzok is the appallingly corrupt ex-FBI agent who was fired from the bureau after his ferocious partisanship and determination to kneecap Donald Trump’s run for the presidency was revealed, and who smirked his way arrogantly through a notorious 2018 Congressional hearing. Now, he has all too predictably come out against the Durham report. That report reveals just how deep the corruption was in the FBI while Strzok and others worked to frame a president of the United States for a crime he didn’t commit (and it has only gotten worse since then). So it is no surprise that a longtime corruptocrat such as Strzok would be working now to sabotage the report as energetically as he ever worked to sabotage Trump.

Fox News reported Tuesday that “after four years of research, Durham’s 316-page report found that the FBI investigation into Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign for Russia collusion had a ‘lack of analytical rigor, apparent confirmation bias, and an over-willingness to rely on information from individuals connected to political opponents.’”

Strzok, however, was defiant even in the teeth of the evidence, insisting that “this is a predictable sad ending to an investigation that never should have taken place.” Demonstrating admirable skills in projection and accusing one’s enemy of what one is actually guilty of doing, Strzok continued: “Shortly after [Durham] was announced in 2019, he went on the record as a prosecutor making a rare public statement that he disagreed with IG Horowitz’s conclusion that the investigation was appropriately launched and then he spent the next three to four years with a cognitive bias trying to build a case that somehow it was. We saw the results today, and the results are clearly that he didn’t come up with anything.”

In reality, Durham found that the Justice Department “and the FBI failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report.” And one of the chief offenders who was making a mockery of the FBI’s mission was none other than Peter Strzok himself.

Fox notes that Strzok was “previously fired from the FBI after perceived bias against Trump during the ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ investigation. In 2018, multiple anti-Trump texts from Strzok were discovered from 2016. One of the texts showed Strzok asserting to former FBI lawyer Lisa Page that ‘we won’t allow’ Trump to become president.” And he did his best, even while acknowledging privately that the whole Russian Collusion case against Trump was weak at best. The Durham report states: “Our investigation gathered evidence that showed a number of those closest to the investigation believed that the standard arguably had not been met, even Strzok, who drafted and approved the opening EC [electronic communication], said there’s nothing to this but we have to run it to ground. His view would seem to dictate the opening of the matter or at the most a preliminary investigation.”

Nevertheless, now that the Durham report has exposed his cynicism and dishonesty, Strzok is sticking to his original story with all the tenacity of the 1950s Leftists who insisted that Communist spy Alger Hiss was innocent even after overwhelming evidence had been marshaled against him and he had been duly convicted. Strzok now says, “First and foremost, the initial allegation was extraordinarily serious. It was potentially a threat to the national security of the United States, and it absolutely merited opening a full investigation. And the IG [Inspector General] found it was proper and in accordance with DOJ and FBI regulations and finally after years of independent investigation, found that there was no testimonial or documentary evidence that anybody acted with bias or inappropriately.” Yeah? Why’d you get fired, Peter?

Related: Of Course: Peter Strzok Defends Blinken’s Lie About Hunter Biden

Strzok continued, “So this was worth opening. I agreed with opening it. I wrote the opening EC. It absolutely should have been opened and the proof of that, again, is look at all those people who were found guilty in the course of special counsel Mueller’s investigation.” Sure, some people were found guilty of process crimes, that is, crimes on the order of contradicting themselves in gotcha testimony over minutiae. But there was nothing to the central claim against Trump, and Strzok knew it.

Durham wrote, “FBI records prepared by Strzok in February and March 2017 show that at the time of the opening of Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI had no information in its holdings indicating that at any time during the campaign anyone in the Trump campaign had been in contact with any Russian intelligence officials.”

Peter Strzok epitomizes the corruption and bias of today’s FBI. Shut it down!