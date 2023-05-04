Of Course: Peter Strzok Defends Blinken’s Lie About Hunter Biden

The Biden administration’s scandals are piling up faster than human feces in San Francisco, complete with the usual suspects tripping over themselves to defend them.

In recent weeks, it has been revealed that not only did Secretary of State Antony Blinken orchestrate the letter from 51 intelligence officials falsely reassuring the public that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation, but that he lied to Congress when he testified that he never had any email correspondence with the embattled Hunter Biden. In fact, Hunter and Blinken actually had a close relationship.

So, not only did Blinken orchestrate what is perhaps the biggest case of election interference in history, he tried to cover his tracks by lying to Congress about his contacts with Hunter Biden.

While Blinken’s involvement in the bogus intelligence letter and the cover-up merit him resigning in disgrace, or being impeached, former FBI agent Peter Strzok appeared on NewsNation Wednesday and defended Blinken.

“There’s a difference between catching somebody in a criminal act and catching them in a politically problematic act,” Strzok claimed. Strzok then argued that even if the emails from the laptop are accurate, “that’s still a long way from being a violation of the law.”

Former fed @PeteStrzok defends @SecBlinken falsely testifying in 2020 that he never emailed with Hunter Biden: "There’s a difference between catching somebody in a criminal act and catching them in a politically problematic act." pic.twitter.com/KqkZ95Mh9R — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 3, 2023

Granted, Strzok doesn’t exactly have any credibility. Not only did he tell his lover, Lisa Page, that the FBI would stop Donald Trump from becoming president, he was fired in disgrace from the FBI. But one would think that a former FBI agent would know that Blinken hasn’t been accused of a mere “politically problematic act,” but an actual crime. Committing perjury or lying to the federal government are criminal offenses that can result in significant legal consequences. A conviction for either offense can lead to a prison sentence of up to five years.

In December 2020, Blinken testified before Congress that he had no email correspondence with Hunter Biden.

MR. BLINKEN: So to the best of my recollection, I had one meeting with Hunter Biden, which was a lunch in my office at the State Department. I don’t recall any other meetings with him. MR. WITTMANN: Did you ever talk with him on the phone? MR. BLINKEN: Not that I recall. MR. WITTMANN: Did you have any other means of correspondence with him–emails, texts? MR. BLINKEN: No. The only other times I would have seen Hunter Biden, I think were two.

According to Strzok, “Secretary Blinken can say, ‘Look, I was thinking in my memory. These were events five years ago. I was the deputy Undersecretary of State. I had a lot of things going on. I honestly didn’t remember this.’ For a criminal violation, you would have to be a knowing and willful act. And I think frankly… that’s a long way away from the facts.”

But according to emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop, they actually emailed frequently. One would think frequent emails with the son of the then-vice president would be something you’d remember doing, and there’s no ambiguity in Blinken’s testimony. He lied to Congress, which is a crime.