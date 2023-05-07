Old Joe Biden Says With a Straight Face: ‘I’ve Proven Myself to Be Honorable'

The least honorable president in American history had a softball interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on Friday, in which he uttered one of the most outlandish lies of his entire life, which has been filled with his outlandish lies: “I think I’ve proven myself to be honorable, as well as effective.” As Matt Margolis noted Sunday, this was in the course of a paean of boasting from Old Joe Biden that included praise of his own wisdom and experience. But now Joe Biden would have us believe that he is honorable, too? Come on, man! This guy lies every time his lips move.

The part about Old Joe being effective, however, was actually true. If Biden wanted to weaken America (politically, militarily, and economically), erase the Southern border, antagonize our friends as well as our enemies worldwide, and advance the Left’s socialist, authoritarian agenda at the expense of the American people, then he has indeed done a bang-up job. If, on the other hand, he is really as America-First as he has been pretending to be lately, now that the 2024 campaign season is approaching, then he has been a galloping disaster as president, and just the opposite of effective. It all depends on your point of view, you see, and since Old Joe’s administration is dedicated to calling opposing views “disinformation” and silencing them accordingly, pretty soon we will all have to agree that his presidency has been remarkably effective.

But honorable? That Old Joe would even dare say this is staggering. The man is the most dedicated and relentless liar ever to occupy the Oval Office, and we’re talking here about a job that has been held by such skillful prevaricators as Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Richard M. Nixon. Biden has lied throughout his political career and long before it even started: on Dec. 1, 1965, the faculty of the Syracuse College of Law published a report about Young Joe, stating that Biden “used five pages from a published law review article without quotation or attribution” and recommended that he fail a legal methods course because of his plagiarism.

For years, Biden was so craven as to lie about the central tragedy of his life, the auto accident that took the life of his first wife Neilia. Old Joe repeatedly claimed that she was killed by a drunk driver; the driver, however, was not drunk, and the real story was that Neilia drove into the path of the oncoming truck. The driver’s daughter repeatedly asked Biden to apologize for lying about her father, who was driven into a deep depression by Biden’s public lies. True to dishonorable form, Old Joe never did apologize. Then in Sept. 1987, Biden torpedoed his own presidential campaign when he delivered a speech that lifted an entire story of his early life from a speech by British Labour leader Neil Kinnock.

The lying has continued since Old Joe began pretending to be president, and has gotten so bad, and so obvious, that the New York Times felt it necessary back in Oct. 2022 to do some damage control, informing us that “Biden, Storyteller in Chief, Spins Yarns That Often Unravel.” That’s all it is, see. It’s not as if he were a deeply dishonest man or anything like that. But even the Times couldn’t make Joe look good when it started ticking off some examples: “The exaggerated biography that Mr. Biden tells includes having been a fierce civil rights activist who was repeatedly arrested. He has claimed to have been an award-winning student who earned three degrees. And last week, speaking on the hurricane-devastated island of Puerto Rico, he said he had been ‘raised in the Puerto Rican community at home, politically.’”

The lies have gone on and on. On the campaign trail in 2019, he told a story about a Navy captain who tried to refuse a Silver Star after trying and failing to save a wounded comrade. The story wasn’t true, as even the Washington Post admitted, but instead of discarding it after it was publicly revealed to be false, Old Joe made it about his family. In Dec. 2022, Biden retold the same story, but this time it was about his uncle Frank being awarded a Purple Heart. That version was a lie as well. And most recently, Biden has been insisting that his notorious son Hunter has “done nothing wrong.”

Old Joe Biden is a lot of things. “Honorable” isn’t even close to being one of them.