Biden Sure Has an Absurdly High Opinion of Himself

Joe Biden is apparently suffering from delusions of grandeur. Despite his disastrous presidency, which has given us historic inflation, record high gas prices, a border crisis, a supply chain crisis, and countless Kamala Harris interviews, he fancies himself to be one of the most qualified presidential candidates in American history.

During an MSNBC interview, Biden was asked why, at 82 years old, he is the right fit for “the most important job in the world.”

It’s a surprising question to hear from someone from MSNBC, but it was not as surprising as Biden’s response was ridiculous.

“Because I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom. I know more than the vast majority of people, and I’m more experienced than anybody who’s ever run for office.” Biden said. “And I think I’ve proven myself to be honorable as well as also effective.”

Just to clarify, Joe Biden, who forgot the words of the Declaration of Independence, and once called his son Hunter the smartest guy he knows, insists he knows more than “the vast majority of people.”

Then why, pray tell, are Joe Biden’s poll numbers so terrible? Gallup and the Washington Post put his approval ratings at 37% and 36%, respectively, which certainly seems to contradict his self-professed presidential prowess.

According to Biden, it’s the media’s fault. “All they’ve heard is negative news for three years; everything is negative,” he whined. “And I’m not being critical of the press, but you turn on the television, the only way you’re gonna get a hit is something negative.”

Perhaps Biden doesn’t realize that he’s responsible for the negative news? Between the border crisis, the supply chain crisis, inflation, the classified documents scandal, and the Chinese spy balloon scandal, there are certainly plenty of bad things to cover. However, during Trump’s presidency, the mainstream media was overwhelmingly negative in its coverage of him, while the media has generally been more protective of Biden. For instance, the Media Research Center observed that networks sought to shield Biden from responsibility for the surge in inflation last year. Therefore, it’s just really sad and pathetic when Biden or any other Democrat complains about media coverage.

BIDEN: "I know more than the vast majority of people" pic.twitter.com/UWqSdv7EBD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 6, 2023

Funnily enough, Barack Obama similarly had an absurdly high opinion of himself. During an infamous interview with CBS News, he declared, “I would put our legislative and foreign policy accomplishments in our first two years against any president — with the possible exceptions of Johnson, F.D.R. and Lincoln — just in terms of what we’ve gotten done in modern history.”

In other words, Democrats are just delusional.