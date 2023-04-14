Trump Grilled for Seven Hours In N.Y. State Fraud Case, Calls for It to Be Dropped

After Donald Trump was grilled for seven hours in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million civil case against him, he wrote on Truth Social that “the honorable thing to do would be” to drop the case “and spend all of this time, money, and energy on fighting Violent Crime in New York.” Indeed, but that would require a New York attorney general who was actually interested in fighting violent crime, rather than one whose primary goal is to discredit, disqualify, and destroy the Democrats’ principal opponent without having to go to the trouble of defeating him at the ballot box.

James insisted back in Feb. 2022 that “I pursue cases based on evidence, based on facts and based on an analysis of the law … the politics stop at my door.” However, she has had Trump in her sights for a long time, as she made clear during her 2018 campaign to become New York’s attorney general. Instead of saying that she would target skyrocketing crime in New York, she declared, “America is in uncharted territory. We are angrier and more deeply divided than we’ve ever been at any point in our history since the Civil War. And at the eye of the storm is Donald Trump, ripping families apart, threatening women’s most basic rights.” Ah, so that’s what it’s all about for Letitia James: she wants to destroy Donald Trump for disrupting the Left’s most revered and sacred act, the sacrifice of children to Moloch.

She made it clear that this was the main reason, if not the only reason, why she wanted to be attorney general: “I’m running for attorney general because I will never be afraid to challenge this illegitimate president when our fundamental rights are at stake.” She added, “I believe that this president is incompetent. I believe that this president is ill-equipped to serve in the highest office of this land. And I believe that he is an embarrassment to all we stand for. He should be charged with obstructing justice. I believe that the president of these United States can be indicted for criminal offenses and we would join with law enforcement and other attorneys general across the nation in removing this president from office.” And so now here we are.

In that Feb. 2022 interview, James demonstrated that nothing had changed as she said, “No one is above the law.” This has become the Democrats’ all-purpose axiom in their vendetta against Trump; they either don’t realize or don’t care that names such as Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and others leap to mind immediately as people who are indeed above the law every time they say this.

James dismissed Trump’s allegations that this was all a witch hunt: “The reality is that notwithstanding some of the comments that I made during the campaign, now is the time to govern and now is the time to uphold the law.” She proclaimed, “He will not evade us. He will not stop us from investigating into ensuring that individuals – no matter what title they hold – are following the law. We will continue to investigate. I am confident that we will win.”

Related: Laying It On Thick: Trump to Be Charged With 34 Felonies

Maybe she will. Trump, however, wrote after his deposition Thursday: “An interesting day spent with the Attorney General and her representatives. I strongly made my ‘points,’ they are IRREFUTABLE, and it is a case that should not go forward. My company and overall value is actually far stronger and higher than shown in the so-called Financial Statement.” Trump’s attorney Alina Habba said that he was “not only willing but also eager to testify….He remains resolute in his stance that he has nothing to conceal, and he looks forward to educating the attorney general about the immense success of his multibillion-dollar company.” Trump himself added: “This civil case is ridiculous, just like all of the other Election Interference cases being brought against me. If I had a fair judge, this case would have never happened. MAGA!”

That does seem clear. If Trump had never been president or had not appointed three Constitutionalist Justices to the Supreme Court, it is unlikely in the extreme that Letitia James would have brought this civil case. Her case, like Alvin Bragg’s, seems to be a classic example of a punitive prosecution of a hated figure, or as Lavrenty Beria, Stalin’s chief enforcer, put it, “Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime.” It is noteworthy that neither James nor Bragg has made the slightest effort to dispel that impression. It’s as if their side doesn’t even care how obvious their descent into authoritarianism has become.