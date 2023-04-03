BREAKING: ISIS Attack in Vancouver

With everyone distracted by China, skyrocketing crime and inflation, a nonexistent Southern border, and rapidly increasing authoritarianism in Washington, the Islamic State (ISIS) has taken the opportunity to strike again in North America.

Yes, that’s right: ISIS, the group that everyone has forgotten about amid worries about “Islamophobia” and hysteria over near-nonexistent “white supremacist” terrorism. Canada’s Global News published the shocking report early Monday afternoon: “An attack on a transit bus in Surrey, B.C. over the weekend is being treated as terrorism after RCMP national security police took over the investigation.” It seems that the perpetrator, a manifestation of Canada’s deep commitment to diversity and multiculturalism named Abdul Aziz Kawam, was “initially charged with attempted murder for allegedly slashing a bus passenger’s throat on Saturday morning, but prosecutors added four counts of terrorism on Monday.” Kawam also attacked a second person with his knife as well.

A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities. https://t.co/rFhsTkig1B — CTV News Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) April 3, 2023

The choice of the throat as a target should have been a tipoff, as the Qur’an directs Muslims: “When you meet the unbelievers, strike the necks” (47:4). The charges against Kawam also note that “the attacks were carried out for the so-called Islamic State,” an entity that would care very much about what the Qur’an has to say about where exactly the unbelievers should be struck.

The timing may also have been significant. It’s the Muslim fasting-by-day-and-gorging-by-night month of Ramadan, and jihadis have been known to term Ramadan “the month of jihad.” Because it is a month during which believers are supposed to redouble their efforts to please Allah, it is also a month that frequently sees increases in jihad violence, since that violence is supposed to please Allah.

Many Muslim leaders have emphasized this. In April 2022, the Palestinian Authority’s Supreme Sharia Judge, Mahmoud Al-Habbash, declared that “Ramadan is not a month of laziness but rather a month of activity, of effort, and of hard work, and as it also was in the life of the Prophet, a month of jihad, conquest, and victory.” The jihad he had in mind was violence against unbelievers, as a Muslim cleric in India, Maulana Bashir Ahmad Khaki, made clear in 2018: “Ramadan is the pious month of ‘Jihad-o-Qital’ (Jihad and killing). Those who attain martyrdom while waging Jihad, doors of heaven remain open.” In 2012, a jihad group in Bulgaria explained, “Ramadan is a month of holy war and death for Allah. It is a month for fighting the enemies of Allah and God’s messenger, the Jews and their American facilitators.”

In the present case, it all started on Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m., when Kawam reportedly “flashed a knife at a bus stop, then boarded a Coast Mountain bus and conducted an attack on board. The victim was badly injured but survived.” The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) did not initially see this incident as anything more than another example of the violence that is an increasingly common feature of life in the West under the rule of the Left: the case was “described at first as a random attack following an altercation.” However, the case then “took a turn when B.C.’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team was called in. The new charges allege the attacks were committed ‘for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a terrorist group, to wit: the Islamic State,’ according to B.C. provincial court records.”

This incident isn’t even the first Islamic State attack in Canada this year. Global News notes that “on March 23, RCMP announced the arrest of a Montreal CEGEP student on terrorism allegations related to the so-called Islamic State. Mohamed Amine Assal, 18, was arrested on a terrorism peace bond after the FBI tipped off the RCMP to his alleged discussions on social media about conducting attacks.” That was nice of the FBI, to take valuable time away from its efforts to frame Donald Trump and persecute angry parents at school board meetings as terrorists in order to help with this case. Global News adds that Assal “promoted ‘violent jihad,’ translated ISIS materials and counseled an online contact on explosives.”

Despite all this, however, far-Left Canadian authorities want more: “The Canadian government is currently preparing to repatriate six women captured in Syria during the fight against ISIS, and their children.” What could possibly go wrong? Celebrate diversity!