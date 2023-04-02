This Is Alvin Bragg: Charges Man With Attempted Murder for Shooting Back at Thief Who Shot Him

With his indictment of Donald Trump, Alvin Bragg has secured his place in history. He could end up being remembered as the rogue, rabidly partisan prosecutor who administered the coup de grace to America’s staggering republic by indicting the chief opponent of the ruling regime on the flimsiest of charges. Even if he had never indicted Trump, however, Bragg has distinguished himself for aiding and abetting the decline of New York City from a drug-ravaged, crime-ridden hellhole that retained some of its former elegance to an even more drug-ravaged, crime-ridden hellhole with no elegance at all. Alvin Bragg is a quintessential example of the hard Left in power. It’s not pretty. The latest example of his misrule in Gotham is his charge of attempted murder against a man who was simply defending himself against the crime Bragg has unleashed.

The New York Post reported Saturday that a parking garage attendant in Manhattan, Moussa Diarra, has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon after confronting a thief in the garage where he worked on West 31st Street. Diarra, according to the Post, “saw a man peering into cars” in the garage. “Believing the man was stealing, the attendant brought him outside and asked what was inside his bag.” As it turned out, the man had a gun. “Diarra tried to grab for the weapon, and it went off — leaving him shot in the stomach and grazed in the ear by a bullet before he turned the firearm on the would-be thief and shot him in the chest.”

Bragg’s office is not entirely insane: it levied the same charges against the man who was apparently casing cars and looking for one to break into: attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon and added on burglary as well. The similarity of the charges against Diarra and the man who attacked him is striking. In Alvin Bragg’s Manhattan, apparently, a criminal and a man who attempts to defend himself from a criminal are equivalent. In light of the fact that Bragg’s spurious indictment of Trump was itself an essentially criminal act against the rule of law in the United States, there is a certain bizarre appropriateness in this.

Mariame Diarra, whom the Post identifies as a “family friend” who is “not related to the attendant,” was outraged at the charges against Moussa Diarra, saying, “That’s self-defense. The guy tried to rob his business. He’s there for security. That’s literally his job, to defend his business… He takes his job seriously… Attempted murder charge has no place there.” Mariame Diarra added that the attempted robber “came to find him at his job with his gun, he has to defend himself.”

Another man who works near Diarra’s garage agreed, saying of the charges against Diarra, “You are kidding. That’s an April Fool [sic] Day joke, right? How can a hardworking man get arrested for defending himself?” That’s a good question for Alvin Bragg. One NYPD cop stated it succinctly: “People like Alvin Bragg have made this city unsafe, and this worker is a victim defending himself.” Indeed. But Bragg didn’t run for DA in the first place in order to make New York safe. He ran to get Trump.

Back in Dec. 2021, just before he took office, Bragg said, according to CNN, that he planned “to personally focus on the high-profile probe into former President Donald Trump’s business practices and may expand the investigative team while keeping at least one senior prosecutor on the case.” Bragg explained: “This is obviously a consequential case, one that merits the attention of the DA personally.” Now Bragg’s focus has borne fruit.

The case against Moussa Diarra, as well as the earlier case against Jose Alba, a corner grocery clerk whom Bragg also charged for defending himself before dropping the charges amid a public outcry, suggests that the safety and stability of New York City is a low priority for Bragg. Maybe he even wants to see the city destabilized so as to justify authoritarian measures to restore order. That would certainly be in keeping with his indictment of Trump, which is clearly designed to stop a presidential candidate whom it may not prove possible to stop at the ballot box. That is the sort of thing authoritarian regimes do. It seems that among the apparatchiks of any such regime, Alvin Bragg would fit right in.