New FBI HQ Slated to Be Twice the Size of the Pentagon, Larger Than the Kremlin

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was once one of the most trusted institutions in the nation. FBI agents had the image of being honest, upright, patriotic, and not only not corrupt, but not corruptible. Beginning late in the Obama administration and accelerating sharply during the misrule of Old Joe Biden, however, the FBI took its sterling reputation, stomped on it with muddy shoes, tossed it in the dumpster, took it out and set fire to it, and threw the smoldering remainder into a vat of raw sewage. The survey site Statista reported in August 2022 that “Where 57 percent of U.S. adults said that the FBI was doing either an ‘excellent’ or a ‘good’ job in 2019, this fell to 44 percent in 2021.”

The FBI has, in these dark days of Biden’s handlers’ regime, become synonymous with corruption, partisanship, and dirty dealing. Nor is there any relief in sight; instead, it’s likely to get worse: not only do Biden’s handlers have no intention of reining in today’s rogue FBI, but they’re rewarding it with a massive new building.

“Massive new building” is actually an understatement. Your taxpayer dollars are set to be used for a staggeringly massive new FBI complex that will be double the size of the Pentagon. If you have ever flown into Washington, you can often see the Pentagon from the air and get a clear idea of how immense it is. Now the feds will have a playground that makes the Pentagon look like some third-tier accountant’s cubicle.

J. Michael Waller, senior analyst for strategy at the Center for Security Policy, adds the thoroughly unsurprising news that “riveted into the colossal new project are woke regulations to ensure that the FBI center will comply with diversity, equity, LGBTQ+, and climate change political goals.” The current FBI building, one of the ugliest in Washington, covers two city blocks. The new headquarters “will be built on one of three sites in suburban Virginia and Maryland. Those sites are large parcels of 58, 61, and 80 acres. That means, at minimum, the new FBI headquarters complex would be twice the size of the Pentagon building.” That will be true despite the fact that “covering about 29 acres plus a five-acre courtyard, the Pentagon, until recently, was the largest office building on earth.” The new FBI may even end up being bigger than the Kremlin, which covers 66 acres.

Why does the FBI need all this space? The better to surveil you with, my dear. The better to make your life miserable if you happen to have been in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. The better to hound you if you’re a parent who is angry because your child has been subjected to the critical race theory in primary school. The better to harass and terrorize you if you’re a pro-life activist. The better to manufacture “white supremacist terrorists” so as to justify the bureau’s ridiculous claims about what constitutes the largest terror threat the nation faces today.

Then there is all the space the Brave New FBI needs to coordinate election crimes and stamp out “misinformation,” that is, news that deviates from the Democrat Party line. And if Donald Trump or any other Republican is elected president in 2024, there will need to be a new hoax along the lines of the Russian Collusion fiction in order to portray the dissident president as a traitor or, at the very least, an irresponsible loose cannon who cannot be trusted to lead “our democracy.” That’s going to require a great deal of office space. And even if the Democrats run the table in 2024, which is more likely than not given their mastery of ballot harvesting, mail-in ballots, and all the rest, there will still be pockets of resistance, pesky MAGA Republicans who refuse to submit. Oh yes, the FBI is going to be very, very busy for years to come.

Waller noted that one of the criteria for the new FBI site will be “advancing equity.” How a building complex can do that is unclear, but Waller adds that of the various criteria for choosing where the feds’ new digs are going to be, “cost to the taxpayer is viewed as least important.” Of course! However, “the equity criterion, to comply with diversity and climate-change executive orders signed by Joe Biden, is weighted as 50 percent more important than the cost.” The new site, and the design and structure of the new building or buildings, must “advance racial equity and support for underserved communities through the Federal Government.”

It could be worse. Every minute the FBI spends firing another white male agent is a minute taken away from extending its new and sinister authoritarianism over the American people. So count your blessings, and get your wallet ready: you’re soon going to be expected to pay for the new FBI headquarters, which are certain to be a monstrosity in every sense of the word.