Jill Biden Blocks Alleged President From Reporters, Forbids Him to Dance

One of the most spiritedly debated questions of the Biden regime is that of who is really running this particular dumpster fire. We know Old Joe isn’t in charge, but who is? First Lady Jill Biden on Thursday gave some fresh indications that she may be playing Edith Wilson to Old Joe’s Woodrow when she blocked reporters who were asking the putative president uncomfortable questions about his classified documents scandal and peremptorily forbade the superannuated figurehead from dancing at a Lunar New Year celebration.

A reporter called out to the so-called Commander-In-Chief: “Mr. President!” Biden, looking confused, turned around and said “What?” as the reporter continued: Will you allow the FBI to search your Rehoboth Beach home?” Biden stared vacantly as Jill rushed to his side, holding her arms up and blocking the reporters from Old Joe, who dutifully turned around and shuffled off.

"Will you allow the FBI to search your Rehoboth Beach home?" BIDEN: *blank stare* pic.twitter.com/gKFc35cg6v — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 26, 2023

Jill Biden is not the first to block the faux president from answering uncomfortable questions; back in April 2022, even the Easter Bunny performed this all-important service. But it wouldn’t be seemly to have the man who is supposed to be president of the United States accompanied at all times by a six-foot-tall giant rabbit, so Jill Biden has apparently been given this job now.

The UK’s Daily Mail also reports that during the Lunar New Year celebrations at the White House, the old man asked his wife, “Are you going to dance?” Jill Biden responded: “No, you’re going to come up,” that is, to the stage. “Come on up, Joe! No, you’re not going to dance. Believe me, you don’t want to ruin the evening.”

Well, we can see who’s in charge, and we have known from the beginning of this misbegotten regime that it wasn’t Joe. Biden himself has made that clear on numerous occasions, as he did in August 2022 when he said: “I took control. I shouldn’t do that. I’m not allowed to do that.” In June 2021 at the G7 Summit, Biden said: “I’m sorry, I’m going to get in trouble with staff if I don’t do this the right way.”

At a press conference in Nov. 2021, he gave the impression that he was not supposed to take too many questions: “I can take… I’m going to get in real trouble… this is the last question I’m taking.” On Sept. 8, 2021, Biden announced, “I‘m supposed to stop and walk out of the room.” On Aug. 30, 2021, he told a reporter, “I’m not supposed to take any questions, but go ahead,” but when the question turned out to involve his catastrophic mishandling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, he said: “I’m not gonna answer Afghanistan now,” and walked away. On June 19, 2021, Biden told reporters: “I’ll take your questions, and as usual, folks, they gave me a list of the people I’m going to call on.”

Related: WATCH: Easter Bunny Rescues Biden From Answering Media Questions

Who gave Biden that list? Who told him he couldn’t take questions? We may never know because the establishment media is happy to play its part in this charade and doesn’t ask him uncomfortable questions. When someone gets out of line and gets a barbed question out, Jill Biden is there to take the befuddled sort-of Chief Executive by the arm and lead him out of harm’s way.

The Easter Bunny and “Doctor Jill” aside, however, it’s clear from the growing classified documents scandal that the shot-callers are running out of patience with Old Joe and that soon we may have our first female president, to the collective hosannas of the establishment Left. Or will we? Kamala Harris has been such an unprecedented disaster in the nothing job of vice president that the powers that be might find a way to get her out of the picture as well. For all his faults, Old Joe has one thing going for him: he has dementia.

That’s right: from the standpoint of the people who are running things, Biden’s failing cognitive abilities are not a bug; they’re a feature. Who could be more compliant and willing to be a figurehead than someone who simply isn’t capable of doing the job on his own and may somewhere in the recesses of his mind be aware of this fact? There is no indication that a President Harris will be as ready to take orders as Old Joe has been. So watch for it: could that be President John Fetterman waiting in the wings?